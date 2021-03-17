Turkey deprives pro-Kurdish lawmaker of his seat in parliament





ANKARA, Turkey (AP) In the latest crackdown on Turkey’s pro-Kurdish opposition party, Turkey on Wednesday deprived a prominent lawmaker of his parliamentary seat following his conviction for a 2016 social media post. The legislator protested against this decision and refused to leave the parliament. Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, a human rights defender and lawmaker from the People’s Democratic Party, or HDP, has been convicted of a social media post that the courts have called terrorist propaganda. An appeals court decision upholding the conviction was read to parliament, leading to his automatic eviction from the house. Openly critical of the human rights record of President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ government, Gergerlioglu argues that the lawsuit against him was politically motivated and aimed at silencing him. He says he was unfairly stripped of his seat before the Constitutional Court considered his case and has vowed not to leave parliament until Turkey’s highest court delivers its ruling . The decision to expel Gergerlioglu sparked a noisy protest in the boardroom, with HDP lawmakers knocking on desks and accusing Erdogans’ ruling party of attacking democracy. I came here with the 90,000 voices of the people of (northwestern province of) Kocaeli, said Gergeroglu, addressing reporters watching the proceedings. I am my legislator and I am not going anywhere, he said. HDP lawmakers remained in the Assembly Hall in solidarity. The government accuses the HDP, the third party in the Turkish parliament, of links with the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. Dozens of HDP lawmakers and elected mayors, including former co-chair Selahattin Demirtas, as well as thousands of members have been arrested in a crackdown on the party. Erdogans’ nationalist ally recently called for the party to shut down. Two other HDP lawmakers also lost their seats in June. With the expulsion of Gergeroglus, the HDP seats in the 600-member parliament fell to 55. Hugh Williamson, director for Europe and Central Asia of New York-based Human Rights Watch, said earlier Wednesday that any decision to strip Gergerlioglu of his seat would look like retaliation from the Erdogan government for his position. courageous and vocal in favor of thousands of people. victims of human rights violations. Gergerlioglus’s conviction is a flagrant violation of his right to freedom of expression and using it as a pretext to expel him from parliament would show a deep contempt for democratic standards and the right to political association, he said. he declares. The decision against Gergerlioglu, a former Erdogan supporter who joined the HDP out of disillusion with the increasingly authoritarian style of government of the Turkish rulers, came weeks after Erdogan promised a series of human rights reforms. ‘man. Gergerlioglu, former head of an Islamist human rights association, denounced several human rights violations in Turkey, including illegal strip searches of detainees by police. He was convicted in 2018 and sentenced to two years and six months in prison for disseminating terrorist propaganda after retweeting a press article calling for peace with the PKK and commenting that his jailed leader, Abdullah Ocalan, should be involved. Last month, an appeals court upheld his conviction. The PKK is considered a terrorist organization in Turkey, Europe and the United States.

