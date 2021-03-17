PM Modi calls on Karnataka to focus on controlling the rise of Covid in Bangalore

Concerned about the rise in new coronavirus cases in a few states around the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Karnataka to focus on Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Bidar given the increase in coronavirus cases in those regions, said Wednesday. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. .

Speaking to reporters after the prime minister’s videoconference with chief ministers on the COVID situation in the country following a surge in cases in a few states, Yediyurappa said people should follow the appropriate guidelines.

“As cases multiply in Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Bidar which are located on the border with Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked us to focus on these three districts,” Yediyurappa told reporters.

“We have decided to open three COVID health centers in Bengaluru. We will vaccinate 3 lakh per day, in the state,” added the state government.

However, he said there was no need to panic as the cases were well under control.

Quoting the prime minister, Yediyurappa said there were adequate vaccines.

He added that the coronavirus can only be controlled but cannot be completely eliminated.

Excluding any curfews or nighttime bans, the chief minister called on the population to respect COVID guidelines and use masks and maintain social distancing.

He also asked people to be extremely careful when congregating inside Four Walls.

However, there will be no restriction on the public gathering during the bypass of the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency and the Maski and Basavakalyan Assembly segments.

According to the chief minister, the Union’s interior minister, Amit Shah, praised Karnataka for having carried out more than 93% of RT-PCR tests.

The Prime Minister insisted that vaccines should be used optimally with less waste.

Yediyurappa briefed Modi on the state government’s goal of vaccinating three lakh people every day and plans to get back on the road to nursing homes and mega residential complexes.

Out of 2,042 centers selected to carry out the vaccination campaign, 1,439 have yet to resume their task, the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has reported more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases and six related deaths, bringing the total number of infections to 9,62,339 and the death toll to 12,403, the Department of Health said on Tuesday. Health.

The state last reported more than 1,000 cases on Dec. 24, with 1,005 new cases.

Of the 1,135 new cases reported on Tuesday, 710 were from Bengaluru Urban alone.