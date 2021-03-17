Pakistani federalism and parliamentary democracy erode, senator says as Imran’s woes escalate





Pakistani Senator Mian Riza Rabbani said on Wednesday that federalism and parliamentary democracy are gradually eroding in the country, noting that meetings of the Common Interests Council (ICC) are not convened regularly, despite being the backbone of the federal system, The Dawn reported. The senator was speaking at a national conference on “Making Pakistani Federalism Work; lessons from the government’s Covid-19 response ”organized by Democracy Reporting International (DRI).

He acknowledged that efforts are being made to replace the current federal parliamentary democratic system with a “quasi-presidential system”. He stressed that there was an urgent need to strengthen the existing federal coordination mechanism under the ICC, instead of forming a new extra-constitutional forum as the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) , which will only lead to the stacking of questions in the system.

SC criticizes Pakistani government for delay of ICC meeting

This development comes a day after a Supreme Court bench criticized the Imran Khan government for delaying ICC meetings. Judge Qazi Faez Isa observed that “are good deeds kept secret?” as he added that the Pakistani government does not understand the need to lead the ICC, as the meeting was a basic requirement to lead the country. “Either the government is unable to run the country or it is unable to make decisions,” the SC said the Pakistani government.

Now Senator Rabbani has observed that ICC meetings are not regularly convened although this is the linchpin of the federal system, adding that all matters of Part II of the Federal Legislature are decided by Cabinet, this which is in violation of the Constitution, ANI cited The Dawan as a report.

Meanwhile, referring to Balochistan’s power supply, Senator Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini said that if a damaged pipeline that supplies gas outside Balochistan is repaired within hours, why is the Quetta power line damaged? and is not repaired for weeks? He asked. DRI organized this meeting in collaboration with the Foreign, Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) of the British government. The conference brought together legal and government experts from the federal capital and provinces alongside Pakistani lawmakers.

