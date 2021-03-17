Politics
Beijing critics praise the British envoy they once condemned Voice of America
WASHINGTON – Lord Palmerston, who was twice British Prime Minister in the 19th century, is said to have said that the British have no eternal allies and we do not have perpetual enemies. Our interests are eternal and perpetual. A dramatic turn of events involving the British Ambassador to China serves to illustrate his point.
Caroline Wilson was criticized for showing too much deference to China in September last year, just before heading to Beijing to take office.
U.K. ambassador to China sparks uproar with photo seen as promoting Xi Jinping
UK Foreign Office says it is using its engagement to raise issues the UK cannot agree or compromise on with China
Six months later, Wilson is applauded for standing up for a cherished democratic principle, even as she is singled out by her Chinese hosts for violating diplomatic protocol and lecturing national authorities.
I stand by my article. There is no doubt that the outgoing Chinese Ambassador to the UK is backing the more than 170 articles he was free to place in the UK mainstream media. https://t.co/AgkynfJM36
Caroline Wilson (@CWilson_FCDO) March 9, 2021
When British Ambassador to China Caroline Wilson appealed to her counterpart in London before taking her assignment in Beijing, I criticized the way she allowed Ambassador Liu Xiaoming to exploit this photo opportunity. Roger Garside, himself a former British diplomat who twice served in Beijing, said in a written interview with VOA from his home in London.
Following that meeting, Wilson posted a photo of herself with Liu in which the two diplomats held up what appeared to be a gifted book, the latest in a series of tomes exposing Chinese President Xi Jinpings’ thoughts on the governance.
“So, if I now express my support for an action for which the Chinese Foreign Ministry berated her,” Garside continued, “I cannot be accused of jumping without thinking in defense of my government official.”
Garside, author of a book to be published on contemporary China, said his newfound admiration for Wilson arose out of how Ambassador Wilson posted on the WeChat embassies website a defense of the role of a free press to speak the truth to power, as this power either the rulers of his own country or a foreign nation.
In his messageWilson noted that Beijing expelled a record number of foreign journalists in 2020, apparently convinced their criticism of the Chinese government showed aversion to the country. But, she wrote, in countries like hers, media criticism of the government is seen as something positive that aims to improve the country.
While Garside and other supporters found Wilsons displayed principled, elegant, and informative, Chinese state media reported that Wilson was summoned by the Foreign Office, which described her comments as full of arrogance and bias and display conduct gravely unworthy of that of a diplomatic representative.
For Benedict Rogers, co-founder of the British Conservative Partys Commission on Human Rights, both incidents reflect less a change of mind from Wilson and more an underlying dissonance that exists in all of Britain’s relations with China.
The contrasting episodes symbolize the tension and almost mildly schizophrenic approach to British policy towards China, Rogers told VOA in a phone interview from London.
Rogers sees the two incidents as proof of the desire of British governments to be on good terms with China without wishing to claim that freedom of the press, freedom of speech and other core democratic values have no relevance. importance.
I think this is one of the biggest debates of our time, he said. The question, he added, will be to what extent the government itself will be able to walk this tightrope to defend our values while maintaining such a high priority on trade.
That tension aside, Rogers said Wilsons’ latest meeting in Beijing illustrates the reality of Beijing’s conduct with other governments.
Even though you’ve kind of tried to contact them and almost be a friend to them, when you say something they don’t like no matter how respectful they are, even bowing down before they do. will respond with fury, Rogers said.
