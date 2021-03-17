Boris Johnson’s bragging about ‘Global Britain’ takes a hit amid series of crises





From images of beefy police officers battling women on the ground, to allegations of racism in the royal family, to charges of breaking Brexit rules and even a variant of the coronavirus first detected in England and spreading now across the world, the UK is becoming the tainted tribunal of international opinion.

The latest crisis came over the weekend, when footage of a crackdown on a peaceful vigil in London for a murdered woman was released around the world.

Patsy Stevenson was pictured pinned down by two London Metropolitan Police officers as she attended a vigil for Sarah Everard, who was killed earlier this month. The man accused of the murder of Everard is an agent of the same police force.

Stevenson says she’s still grappling with what happened to her. “I’m pretty short, and two really big male officers who kind of pulled me back really quickly, and I hit the ground,” she told “Good Morning Britain” of ITV. Monday

A viral photo of a woman prostrate on the floor, police officers astride her back, is never a good look for a democracy, but this latest shock is just one of a growing accumulation of relationship goals public policies that the UK is putting in its own net, just as the country pursues its global partners for post-Brexit trade. The recent explosive allegations of racism within Harry and Meghan’s royal family have also shown how reputations, even those of a nation, can be tarnished. Young American poet Amanda Gorman, whose eloquent prose was chosen by President Joe Biden to help him seize power when he was inaugurated, saw what some Britons did not. “Meghan was the Crown’s greatest opportunity for change, regeneration and reconciliation in a new era,” Gorman tweeted. “They didn’t just abuse her light – they missed it.” News of the royal rumble even reached Biden’s office, where press secretary Jen Psaki praised Harry and Meghan’s “courage” for speaking out about their mental health issues. The Queen has attempted to ease the tensions through a statement from Buckingham Palace promising a private family review of ‘worrying’ racist allegations, she has raised difficult questions in the country’s extended family, the Commonwealth of Nations. This group of 54 nations, mostly former British territories – many of which are in Africa and the Caribbean – have an estimated 2.4 billion people, drawn from a wide range of racial backgrounds. The Royal Family has long relied on the Commonwealth for its international support and prestige. To paraphrase the Queen, looking back on 1992 when Windsor Castle caught fire and Princess Diana separated from Prince Charles, the UK has an ‘annus horribilis’. The past year of the Covid-19 pandemic reveals a country struggling to reconcile the image of vigor that Prime Minister Boris Johnson cherishes for the nation. The brutal reality is that due to a multitude of government failures, the UK is among the highest death rates per capita in the world and a a higher death toll than any other European nation. Johnson finally received applause in the UK for the fastest European vaccine rollout – more than 35% of the nation received a first injection against the EU average of 9%. But in recent months, the more infectious B.1.17 strain of the coronavirus, first discovered in England, has steadily pushed infection rates in many European countries to lockdown-inducing levels. On Monday, the CDC chief warned that B.1.17 would become the dominant strain in the United States within weeks. Closer to home, Johnson’s government has again been accused of breaking the rules of its Brexit deal with Brussels. On Monday, the EU launched legal action against the UK after Johnson’s unilateral attempt to extend a grace period on food imports to Northern Ireland. A previous British plan to violate international law over Brexit was quickly rebuked by Biden. For a nation that rejoices to remember better days gone by, the words of one of these hymns, “Rule Britannia! Britannia, rule the waves”, resonate less these days of riding a mighty swell and more of being. whipped up by misfortune and errors of judgment. There aren’t that many governments, under charismatic Labor leader Tony Blair, the UK wore the nickname ‘Cool Britannia’ with a confident swagger, apparently enjoying the wave of global goodwill as it has. made in the 1960s when the Beatles took the world by storm. It’s hard to say when the UK’s brilliance started to lose its luster. Blair courted disaster by supporting the United States in the unpopular invasion of Iraq in 2003, but he remained in power until 2007 and kept the illusion of popularity for a few more years. But Blair never fully regained his highly regarded international stature. The UK’s current trajectory towards the current low in international low opinion may have its roots in Brexit, which made little sense to many Europeans (and 48% of Britons). There is now perhaps also the unfortunate alignment of political incompetence during the pandemic. It’s also possible that the roots of the reputation decline are much deeper and more typical of faded empires. Of course, none of this accounts for tall men in uniform kneeling in front of women in protest against violence against other women. The UK now has a wide variety of perception issues that it needs to take ownership and resolve on its own.

