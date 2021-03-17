Need to stop the second COVID-19 peak; 70% RT-PCR test mandatory for states: PM Modi

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the RT-PCR test should account for more than 70% of all coronavirus tests. States like Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Odisha have been mostly dependent on antigen testing, he added. a meeting with the chief ministers of the state.

Daily coronavirus infections in India jumped by 28,903 on Wednesday, the biggest increase since December 13. According to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, five states of Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu accounted for 71.10% of the total infections reported in the past 24 hours .

Taking stock of the COVID-19 situation in the country, Modi said: “I think this is a testing period for good governance. Our trust must not turn into overconfidence. Our success must not turn into overconfidence. not turn into neglect. “

“It has now become necessary for us to become pro-active. The option of creating micro-containment zones wherever necessary, we must not be lenient,” added the Prime Minister.

Maharashtra has been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The western state alone recorded 61.8% of new daily cases. At least 17,864 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours in Maharashtra.

Kerala witnessed the second highest number of daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 1,970 new cases. However, the southern state has reported a steady downward trend over the past month. At least 1,463 have tested positive for the new coronavirus in Punjab on Wednesday.

“Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab account for 76.4% of the total active cases in India, with Maharashtra alone contributing nearly 60%,” the ministry said.

Modi said: “70 districts in 16 states have seen an increase in the positivity rate of over 150% in the past 15 days.” “If we don’t stop here, then a condition for a nationwide epidemic may emerge,” he said and called for swift and decisive action to stop it.