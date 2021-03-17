Budowsky: Trump should stand up for vaccines





Former President TrumpDonald TrumpThe Hill’s Morning Report – Featured By Facebook – Biden Faces GOP Immigration Offensive, Filibuster Democrats Defending Border Crisis Biden’s Big Difference? Diversity MORE should stand up for vaccines for all Americans to protect them, and those they love, as well as their neighbors and friends, and those they pray with, from the death of the deadly COVID-19 virus!

No problem is more important to Americans and the people of the world than achieving mass vaccinations to end the mass carnage and mass deaths caused by COVID-19, and to end the mass destruction of jobs, prosperity and a normal and decent way of life which the deadly virus destroys.

There are two major groups that are the most resistant to vaccines. The former includes Republicans and others who favor Trump, the latter includes African Americans and some other members of minority groups. I recommend to your attention a thoughtful article on the New York Times front page Tuesday that discusses this challenge in detail, citing sources such as Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciBirx: Trump’s disinfectant injection moment was ‘extraordinarily uncomfortable’ ‘Fauci: Fourth of July rallies were conceivable and possible’ Fauci: We risk another wave of COVID-19 if we declare victory now PLUS, Republican strategist Frank Luntz and the COVID Collaborative, a bipartisan group of political and scientific leaders advocating for vaccine education.

America and the world need one of the largest public education and advocacy campaigns in history bringing together diverse political, religious, community, scientific, athletic, urban, rural and entertainment figures for whom every media organization should offer free public service advertising time and space in the spirit of WWII, we are in this set.

If Trump did everything possible to defend the vaccines, he would save many lives, especially those of his supporters who take his advice and take the vaccines. I will not use this moment to criticize what Trump did and did not do on the virus. If he championed vaccines, he could say accurately that one thing he did right was to lead a major effort to fund the companies that invented the vaccine and that speak personally, not politically.

Trump could say that the drugs he took when he was diagnosed with COVID-19 saved his life and that he wants to save countless lives and countless jobs for those who get vaccinated. Other voices might say the same about their experience, whether it be athletes, religious leaders or workers who lost their jobs due to the virus and returned to their jobs after being cured.

Under President BidenJoe Biden Biden and Congress Must Take Bold Steps to Prevent Violent Extremism Hill’s Morning Report – Brought to you by Facebook – Biden faces GOP immigration and filibuster offensive Democrats play in defense in the event of a border crisis PLUS there have been tremendous strides in vaccine delivery which have created major strides in the war against COVID-19 and opened the door to reopening and reviving our economy .

But make no mistake: the danger persists as states and peoples succumb to the understandable human and political temptation to open things up a little too early and a little too quickly. This creates an imminent danger of another wave of infections with an aggressive virus that will never surrender until it is defeated by the ultimate weapon in humanity’s arsenal: the vaccine.

Indescribable progress has been made in recent months. If the next level of progress in immunizing Americans continues, which it likely will, the economy will soar along with the progress and the lives of Americans will improve remarkably.

The defining moment, in my opinion, was the licensing agreement under Biden between two large competitive companies, Johnson & Johnson and Merck, which enabled the mass production of vaccines that were desperately needed. Further licensing agreements of this type are in preparation.

Recently, Former Presidents Jimmy CarterJimmy CarterScarborough Blames Biden for ‘Permissive’ Border Message The White House would like Trump to urge his supporters to get vaccinated The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the National Shooting Sports Foundation – Biden: Back to “ normal ” still means “ beat the virus ” MORE, Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson Clinton The Memo: Obama’s criticisms of Team Biden draw some backlash The White House would wish Trump urges supporters to get vaccinated The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the National Shooting Sports Foundation – Biden: Back to ‘normal’ still means ‘beating the virus’ MORE, George W. Bush and Barack ObamaBarack Hussein Obama responsible for major Twitter hack to serve a three-year prison sentence The Memo: Obama’s criticisms of Team Biden draw some flashback Democrat launches six-figure 0 million mid-term push push MORE has joined forces to defend vaccinations. If the fifth former president, Donald Trump, joins them alongside religious leaders, superstar athletes, farm group leaders, entertainment stars, civil rights activists, heroic nurses, family doctors and worker citizens, the sky is the limit of our future!

Countless people will stop dying unnecessarily. They will live. Countless workers will cease to be unemployed. They will work. Countless families will cease to be separated. They will meet. Countless nightmares will end. New dreams will be born. Lovers will celebrate. Spirits will soar. Families will come together. Children will learn. The communities will rejoice. America will rise up. The world will benefit.

This is our generational moment. Join us, Donald Trump. You will not regret it.

Budowsky was an aide to former Senator Lloyd Bentsen (D-Texas) and former Representative Bill Alexander (D-Ark.), Who was the Deputy Majority Whip of the House of Representatives.

