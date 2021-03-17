Top foreign stories at 5:00 p.m.





FGN31 UK-JOHNSON-MODI-2NDLD CLIMATS Shared climate vision on the agenda of the visit with a friend PM Modi: Boris Johnson London: Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday praised his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for his fantastic leadership in the global fight against climate change and said that the UK and India’s shared vision for a sustainable future will be among the items on the agenda for talks with ‘the friend’ on his next visit in New Delhi next month. By Aditi Khanna

Peace with Pakistan will give India direct access to Central Asia: PM KhanIslamabad: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that India would benefit economically from peace with his country as it will allow New Delhi to ” direct access to the resource-rich Central Asian region through Pakistani territory. By Sajjad Hussain.

FGN17 UN-HARRIS-LD DEMOCRACY Exclusion of women in decision-making ‘imperfect democracy’ marker: Kamala Harris United Nations: The status of democracy fundamentally depends on the empowerment of women, including exclusion from decision-making decision-making is the marker of a “flawed democracy,” Kamala Harris said in her first address to the United Nations as Vice President of the United States. By Yoshita Singh

FGN16 US-CHINA-ALLIESUS works with allies and partners to strengthen hand against China, official said Washington: US is working with allies and partners to strengthen hand against China and recent Quad Summit was probably the most important illustration in practical terms of exactly what he was trying to achieve, a Biden administration official said on the eve of a crucial meeting with senior Chinese foreign policy officials. By Lalit K Jha

FGN23 BANGLA-INDEPENDENCE-CELEBRATIONS Bangladesh Launches Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Country’s Independence Dhaka: Bangladesh on Wednesday began celebrations for the country’s 10-day Golden Jubilee of Independence from Pakistan with the centenary of the birth of the father of the “ Bangabandhu ” nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. By Anisur Rahman

FGN24 NEPAL-POLITICAL Conflict widens in ruling CPN-UML factions in Nepal; Kathmandu: Nepal’s ruling CPN-UML appeared to be heading for a split with its faction led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli threatening to take disciplinary action against those allegedly taking part in the party’s rival group’s national rally from Wednesday , according to media reports.

FGN27 anti-graft body PAK-NAB-MARYAM-CASEPak reopens money laundering case against Maryam Nawaz M Zulqernain

FGN21 US-CHINA-HK-LD SANCTIONSUS Sanctions 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials Hong Kong: The United States has sanctioned 24 other Chinese and Hong Kong officials for Beijing’s ongoing crackdown on political freedoms in the semi-autonomous city, just before the Biden administration first face-to-face talks with China. (AP) INDIND

