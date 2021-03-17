President asks HMI to be ready to move pioneer country forward





Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Islamic Students Association (HMI) should be ready to pioneer the country’s progress in making Indonesia advanced and prosperous, according to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). President Jokowi made the statement in his virtual remarks from Jakarta State Palace at the inauguration of the Islamic Students Association (HMI) 2021 congress on Wednesday. “The HMI must be ready to become a pioneer of national progress that will lead our country to become more and more respected, more advanced and more prosperous,” said President Jokowi. The Head of State believes that the IHM can become the engine of the nation’s progress and become more actively involved in the preparation and creation of superior human resources and future leaders to move the country forward. Emphasizing the enormous potential of HMI, the president believes that he should be able to realize the great ideals of the founders to harmonize Islam and the true essence of being Indonesian with the spirit of renewal, strengthen national unity in the midst of diversity and become a pillar of support for integration.

