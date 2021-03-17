Following PM Modi’s instructions, BJP is now busy making the vaccination campaign a success





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led the entire period the country has been under the severe grip of the Corona pandemic from the front lines. Whether it contains the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) or the lockdown and later the manufacture of the Corona vaccine and aid to other countries around the world. PM Modi directed everything from the front lines and gave a new direction to the fight against Covid-19. We can rightly say that Prime Minister Modi feared no confrontation and that nothing could stop him. He turned out to be a precedent-setting warrior in the world and that’s not an exaggeration at all. And now, it’s time to get vaccinated. PM Modi ensured that the vaccine was given to the corona warriors first and then to the elderly. Now is the time to launch the vaccination campaign in every nook and cranny of the country and with it, the Prime Minister has once again shifted gears to speed up the process. According to the instructions of PM Modi, now all the BJP deputies and the whole party apparatus are busy making the vaccination campaign a success. At the BJP parliamentary party meeting last week, PM Modi called on all party MPs to visit their respective constituencies and participate in the success of the vaccination campaign. According to one estimate, there are around 20,000 corona vaccination centers in the country. All deputies, party officials and the entire party network have been put into service in all these vaccination centers. BJP MP Rajya Sabha, Dr Anil Jain, has been appointed coordinator of this initiative. On March 11 and 12, all MPs were briefed by video conference on how they can help advance the vaccination campaign in their region. Each group will have 100 deputies All Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs have been divided into 4 groups and each group will have 100 MPs. These deputies were told that they should all participate in mass contact programs with the population. They were not only told to talk to people so that any fear of vaccination in their minds could be dispelled, but they also encouraged people and brought them to vaccination centers. Apart from that, they must create an assistance service in vaccination centers which will be run by party workers. They will be there until the end of the vaccination program. All of these help desks must have BJP flags and PM Modi photos. They have to organize and bring the elderly and the poor to the vaccination centers. These centers must have facilities for drinking water, tea, cookies and snacks. The important thing is that PM Modi himself is monitoring this mega vaccination plan. All the leaders were instructed to send the report of their work to the national president of the party. This means that PM Modi is once again leading the front so that the fight against the coronavirus can be brought to an end.

