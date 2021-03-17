Pakistani raconian social media law ‘nullifying personal freedoms’ – the New Indian Express





By ANI

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani government’s draconian new social media law attempts to nullify personal freedoms.

Under the name of national security, religious sentiments and “ respect for institutions, ” the government introduced a new digital media law in November 2020, wrote Sulman Ali, a Pakistani blogger.

The government led by Imran has drawn up new rules titled “Rules for Removing and Blocking Illegal Online Content (Procedure, Monitoring and Safeguards) 2020” under the Electronic Crime Prevention Act 2016 (PECA) .

The RBUOC put all Internet Service Providers (ISPs) on par with social media companies, while all requirements for social media platforms were placed on ISPs as well. In short, the new rules apply to any social media company operating in Pakistan.

In line with the scope of the new rules, it includes all social media users, social media companies, service providers, website owners or information systems.

Under the new rules, they cannot post, host, view, edit, transmit, update or share any content that is owned by someone else, is blasphemous, pedophile, pornographic, is contrary to sensitivities and beliefs. religious, cultural, ethnic, harms minors, or threatens the security, integrity of Pakistan’s defense or public order.

According to Sulman, critics have argued that the new rules cover almost every aspect of life – hence, often nullifying personal freedoms. The vagueness of the rules is its biggest problem according to analysts.

“Everything about these new rules is vague, because the government has tried to bring something parallel to PECA, to apply a new legal framework,” said Asad Baig of Media Matters for Democracy, reacting to the new rules.

Meanwhile, digital rights activist Nighat Dad has said the new regulations go against his parent law, PECA. “First, it bypasses judicial authority and now the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) doesn’t need a warrant, instead it can contact social media companies directly to get a user’s data. Second, it includes intimidation, as any content “damaging the reputation of the federal / provincial government, public office holders will be questioned.” This goes against article 19, which deals with freedom of expression. “

The strongest reaction came from internet companies, including international giants. The companies specifically opposed the government’s demand to implement these new rules above their own guidelines from the global community.

In addition, companies are required to open their office in Pakistan, appoint a local representative and establish a database server in the country. In addition, they must transmit the data to the FIA ​​in a decrypted and readable form.

Businesses are also required to comply with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) censorship orders and must provide user data. In the event of non-compliance with this rule, they would face a complete blockage in the country, as well as Rs 500 million in fines.

Because of these restrictions, tech giants including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have threatened to leave Pakistan, if these social media rules remain.

The Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) has expressed concern about the new laws, as well as the government’s vague process, through which these rules were developed.

In a statement, AIC said, “The rules would make it extremely difficult for AIC members to make their services available to Pakistani users and businesses.”

In addition, the new rules were challenged in the High Court of Islamabad (IHC), where the hearing is ongoing. During the hearing, the Attorney General of Pakistan informed the court that “the government will revise the rules and it will be held after consultation with relevant stakeholders and petitioners.” The IHC gave the government 30 days to report on the social media framing after consulting with stakeholders. The court asked AGP to submit the report on April 2.

Doubting the intention of the government led by Imran, which in November 2020 had promised a “ consultation ” with companies, which never happened, the blogger felt that Imran Khan’s promise to “ revise ” the new rules will have the same consequence.

Human rights activists think it is highly unlikely that we will keep the country’s history in this regard.

The media crackdown has already reached a new level with restrictive reporting, program closures and job losses in the media industry.

“Now, it seems, it is social media’s turn that the authorities want to restrict free speech because it goes against the ‘national interest’,” Sulman wrote.

