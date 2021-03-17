Politics
Welcoming Jokowi’s Planned Arrival, Makassar Students Demonstrate Burning Tires
Merdeka.com – Hundreds of students in the city Makassar, South Sulawesi (Sulsel) held a protest in Jalan Alauddin on Wednesday (3/17). The demonstration welcomed the planned working visit of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in three towns in South Sulawesi, starting tomorrow Thursday (3/18).
Jokowi is expected to attend the mass Covid-19 vaccination for educators at the Dalton Hotel run by the Makassar City Government. Then the inauguration of the Nipa-Nipa dam swimming pool in Maros Regency, and the inauguration of the Buntu Kunyi airport in Tana Toraja Regency.
This wave of protests started at 2:00 p.m. WITA until tonight. The masses came from three groups of students on the campus of the Islamic State University (UIN).
Traffic around the area that connects Gowa Regency and Makassar City has become blocked because protesters used trucks to block the road. In addition to this, the students also burned used tires.
Muhammad Zikra, one of the protesters in his speech, said Jokowi’s planned arrival was a time for students to complain about the data and facts that had occurred during his two terms.
“During both periods, a lot of Joko Widodo’s policies were at odds with people. Especially when it comes to environmental and education issues. Joko Widodo needs to be evaluated,” he exclaimed.
Apart from that, Muhammad Zikra said, freedom of opinion has also been restricted. “The protection of freedom of expression was lost under the administration of Joko Widodo,” said Muhammad Zikra.
Until 5:45 p.m. WITA, the protest was still going on but one group remained, namely the HMI group from the Gowa Raya branch. They still survive with roadblocks and burning tires. (mdk / cob)
