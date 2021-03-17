Rape has not been ‘effectively decriminalized’

A protester holds a sign during a protest against the Metropolitan Police’s brutal response to Sarah Everard’s vigil on Clapham Common. (PENNSYLVANIA)

Boris Johnson hit back at Labor claims that rape was indeed decriminalized under the Conservative government.

On Tuesday, a Labor Party tweet made the claim alongside figures showing how many rape charges were laid in 2019-2020 in England and Wales compared to the number of allegations made.

The tweet, which infuriated Conservative MPs, read: Under the Conservatives, rape has effectively been decriminalized. We need to do much more to end violence against women and girls.

Asked about the tweet during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Johnson called Labor’s claim an unfortunate error.

Boris Johnson has said in remand facilities that he does not believe rape has actually been decriminalized in England and Wales. (Getty)

The tweet came months after similar comments from the government victims commissioner, Dame Vera Baird.

In a report released in July last year, Baird said rape had effectively been decriminalized due to a prosecution collapse, allowing many offenders to evade justice.

Johnson said of Labor’s tweet: I think it was certainly a mistake, and an unfortunate mistake, for anyone to suggest that rape had been decriminalized in this country, as we have to do all we can to reassure victims of rape and sexual violence and obtain them. to come forward and that’s what we were doing.

And I also think it would be a good thing if we could vote together for some of the tougher penalties that we have proposed in this bill.

Conservative MPs were quick to condemn Labors’ tweet on Tuesday night, calling it incredibly irresponsible and dangerous.

Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison said: This isn’t just fake news, it’s dangerous.

Has anyone thought about the fact that this message in itself could discourage women from reporting rape and sexual assault?

Conservative Party Chairman Amanda Milling added: It’s just not true and it’s disgusting to tweet.

It is incredibly irresponsible to spread this misinformation on such a sensitive subject.

Nick Timothy, who was Theresa Mays’ chief of staff when she was Prime Minister, tweeted: A mature party in government has a duty to engage in debate responsibly.

However, Labor MPs defended the content of the tweet, with several highlighting how the words came from the government-appointed Victims Commissioner.

In his report, Baird criticized the 3% charge rate for rape allegations made in 2019.

She wrote: In fact, we are seeing the decriminalization of rape. In doing so, we are failing to do justice to the thousands of complainants.

In some cases, we allow persistent predatory sex offenders to reoffend knowing they are highly unlikely to be held to account.

It probably means that we are creating more casualties due to our inability to act.

The row over the tweet came as MPs voted in favor of the government’s police bill, which Labor says does not adequately address the issue of violence against women .

The tweet was posted minutes before the bill was voted on, with Labor voting against it.

Protesters demonstrate in Parliament Square against the passage of a new policing bill in the House of Commons. (Getty)

Labor tabled an amendment to prevent the bill from further consideration, although it was defeated by 359 votes to 225.

The Labor Party motion was based on support from some sections such as tougher sentences for serious crimes, including the murder of children, as well as warnings that the legislation is rushing changes to protest the law and not take steps to protect women.

MPs debated the bill as hundreds of protesters gathered in Parliament Square to protest it, in the latest public outcry in the wake of the Metropolitan police very criticized management of the vigil for Sarah Everard at Clapham Common on Saturday.

