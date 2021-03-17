U.S.-China relations in the Biden era: a timeline

On January 20, 2021, Joe Biden was sworn like the 46e President of the United States, offering a chance to turn the tide of U.S.-China relations, which had reached a low point under the outgoing Trump administration.

The four years were marked by an escalation in trade tensions that culminated in a trade war as well as sanctions against Chinese tech companies.

Since the election of Bidens, political and commercial actors have been very attentive to the orientation of the new policy of the White House administrations towards China.

Will the Biden administration be accommodating to China or will it take advantage of the new status quo established under its predecessor?

China Briefing previously monitored and documented major developments during the US-China trade war in the Trump era.

Here, we present a new timeline that will follow key developments affecting bilateral relations between the world’s two largest economies under the Biden administration.

US-China relations in the Biden era

Day 52: March 12, 2021 Five Chinese companies, including Huawei, are on the list of US telecommunications regulators

Five Chinese companies Huawei Technologies Co., ZTE Corp., Hytera Communications Corp., Hikvision Digital Technology Co. and Dahua Technology Co. blacklist published by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for national security reasons under a 2019 law.

This makes the FCC the latest regulator to maintain such a list. Other agencies with similar listings include the US Department of Commerce and the Department of Defense. Each list has different implications, although they are all designed to drive investors, suppliers, and customers away from sometimes forceful businesses.

Day 51: March 11, 2021 weandChinato hold their first high-level meeting since the inauguration of Bidens

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will meet with China’s top foreign policy official Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on March 18 in Anchorage, Alaska, on March 18, March 18. US Department of State. The meeting will take place after Secretary Blinkens’ visit to Tokyo and Seoul.

Talks should be punctual, depending on blunt statements American officials, after which there will be expectations for Beijing to choose the path of engagement.

Day 50: March 10, 2021 US extends tariff exclusion on Chinese medical products

The Biden administration is extending tariff exclusions on about 99 categories of medical products from China until September 30, 2021 to help fight COVID-19, according to the notice published by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR).

The exclusion covers a wide range of items, from medical masks and gloves to blood pressure cuff sleeves and x-ray tables. The earlier tariff exclusion extension on these medical products under the Trump administrations Section 301 tariffs was scheduled to expire on March 31, 2021.

Day 22: February 10, 2021 President Xi Jinping and Joe Biden break the ice with a phone call

On the eve of the Lunar New Year, US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had the first phone call since Biden took office.

As the two leaders sent their festival greetings to each other, the American side highlighted concerns raised about economic practices, human rights and Taiwan, while China focused on mutual respect, cooperation and dialogue.

Day 17: February 5, 2021 Top U.S. and Chinese diplomats speak on the phone for the first time since Biden took office

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with China’s top foreign policy official Yang Jiechi during their first high-level conversation since President Joe Biden took office.

Blinken highlighted human rights and the ongoing military coup in Myanmar, while Yang call for Washington must stop interfering in China’s internal affairs and respect China’s sovereignty.

Day 2: January 21, 2021 China sanctions Pompeo and other Trump administration officials

China has announced a sanction against 28 Trump administration officials, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, accusing them of interfering in its internal affairs. The sanction would bar officials and their families from entering China and impose restrictions on companies associated with them.

Day 1: January 20, 2021 Joe Biden is sworn in as the next US president

Newly sworn in, US President Joe Biden delivered his inaugural address and signed a flurry of Executive orders on the first day of his term. Biden has prioritized issues such as the COVID-19 virus, climate change, inequality and racism.

In his dealings with China, Biden has indicated he is in no rush to deviate from the policies of the Trump administration. The same day, Biden’s helpers, including candidate for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, and candidate for treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, said the president plans to take a multilateral approach by gaining support from Western allies to maximize Washington’s influence on Beijing.