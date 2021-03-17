Rotherham advertiser slams Facebook comments after trial collapses





A weekly used its front page to call on social media companies to shut down comments on court reporting after a lawsuit it was covering collapsed.

Rotherham’s advertiser says it is now “impossible for newspapers to fully play their role in the justice system” due to the effect that platforms such as Facebook are having on the forensic reporting landscape.

The call to change the announcer comes after the trial of ex-Lord Rotherham, Nazir Ahmed, was brought to a halt as the presiding judge said the way the evidence was disclosed to his defense team by the The prosecution had effectively “sabotaged” the possibility of a fair hearing.

Ahead of the trial, defending Imran Khan presented the court with comments that were posted on the advertisers’ Facebook page, which he said could hinder the trial, leading the newspaper to have to agree to stop publishing. reports on the same social media site. although other media organizations have continued to do so.

In a front-page editorial, pictured above, advertiser editor Andrew Mosley wrote: “Press freedom is under threat and it is now impossible for newspapers to fully play their role in the justice system. .

“The operation of our courts has been in the public domain since before the Advertiser was first printed on January 2, 1858, and must remain there for the sake of democracy. This requires clarification of the laws as they stand on social media reporting.

“The emergence of Facebook like Facebook has changed the landscape of reporting, as highlighted in the now halted trial of ex-Lord Rotherham, Nazir Ahmed.

“The legal representatives of the disgraced former peer have attempted a number of measures to bring the case to a close, one of which has restricted our ability to report lawsuits.

“His lawyer, Mr. Imran Khan, made comments posted on the advertisers’ Facebook page which he said could interfere with the trial. The advertiser had to agree to stop posting subsequent reports on Facebook even as the Times and Daily Mail continued to do so.

“Facebook doesn’t allow the ability to turn off comments and regardless of the story people are quick to give their opinion ‘hang it’, ‘vile bunch of thugs’, ‘disgusting’ ignoring the law, ignoring how it works, and often commenting that they’ve been censored when we remove remarks. “

Ahmed was tried in February on two counts of attempted rape of a girl under 16, indecent assault on a boy under 14 and rape of a boy under the age of 16. 16 years old.

The offenses, which he denied, are believed to date from the 1970s.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC ruled last week that all proceedings against him should cease due to prosecution errors.

In his editorial, Andrew added that the argument that public comments prevent a fair trial is increasingly common.

He said the solutions were either newspapers not posting the court proceedings on social media sites that encourage responses – moving away from the transparency judges say they want – or Facebook being forced to change its policy. of comments.

Andrew added: “If the courts do not choose the second option, other cases will be stayed. Reporting will be limited and the openness of the courts reduced, which will further reduce confidence in our legal system.

He concluded: “Facebook is a useful indicator of public opinion, but it can also cause a lot of problems for media organizations. It will continue to do so until the law is changed or the social media platform changes its posting policy.

“If lawyers continue to successfully use the same argument as Mr. Khan, there must be a button available to prevent comments or the phrase ‘open justice’ will become redundant.”

HTFP has contacted Facebook for comment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos