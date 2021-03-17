Jokowi: There are a lot of people interested in the pre-employment card program, not all of them are hosted





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi said that program enthusiasts Pre-employment card a lot. As a result, not all applicants can be accommodated in the program. He said the number of applicants for the program to date has reached 55 million people. However, in 2020 only 5.6 million subscribers were absorbed and this year only 1.8 million people. “There are so many enthusiasts. What does this mean? Indeed, not all have been accommodated,” he said Jokowi live, Wednesday March 17, 2021. Read also: The story of a security guard who was fired for his work card, now he can be a supervisor He said that the pre-work card program is currently preparing 1,700 types of training with 165 training institutions. With this facility, participants can freely choose their training, “Participants are encouraged to choose which one is chosen based on their interests and possibly their talents,” he said. To date, the pre-work card program has entered 14 lots and is given to 5.5 million recipients of 55.6 million registrants in 514 districts / cities across Indonesia. This program is also supported, 7 digital platforms, 5 payment partners, 165 training institutions and more than 1700 types of training which have been evaluated and are continuously evaluated by involving a team of independent experts. Minister coordinating economic affairs Airlangga Hartarto, as chair of the job creation committee, added that the pre-employment card program is also accelerating financial inclusion by opening up access to 25% of pre-employment card beneficiaries who previously did not have a bank account or electronic wallet. “This program also triggers new learning habits that are very necessary in the 4.0 era, namely online and independently. In other words, the pre-work card program encourages the expansion of people’s digital literacy, ”Airlangga said. In addition, continued the Minister of Coordination of Airlangga, the Pre-Work Card program encourages entrepreneurship, starting with starting a business, managing finances, manufacturing, marketing and marketing. sale of products, until the creation of a commercial entity. “Former entrepreneurs of the Pre-Employment Card program will also be made easier to obtain business capital, with an easy and inexpensive financing plan thanks to a synergy between the Pre-Work Card program and the KUR Super Micro program,” he said. -he declares.







