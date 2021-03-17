Human Rights Watch urges Turkey not to expel pro-Kurdish parliamentarian





ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Human Rights Watch (HRW) called on Turkey not to remove a pro-Kurdish MP from his seat in parliament. The Turkish government is expected to strip Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu of his parliamentary status on Wednesday and jail him. Gergerlioglu, a member of parliament from the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) representing Kocaeli province in western Turkey, is one of the most outspoken critics of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government record on human rights, HRW mentionned. Gergerlioglu, a longtime doctor and human rights defender, was convicted in February 2018 of “spreading terrorist propaganda” on the basis of a social media post. On August 20, 2016, two years before his election, Gergerlioglu tweeted and commented on a report in which the leadership of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) called on the Turkish government to take a step towards peace. Gergerlioglu was convicted for the tweet sharing the press article and accompanying photo of PKK fighters. However, HRW pointed out that “no one from the news site who published the article has been prosecuted, and the news article itself with the photograph is still available online and has never made it to. subject to a court decision blocking it or requiring its removal. “ Turkey’s highest appeals court last month upheld Gergerlioglu’s conviction and two years and six months in prison. On March 15, the speaker of parliament indicated that measures to strip Gergerlioglu of his seat could be imminent, although the lawmaker filed a constitutional court challenge against the prosecution. “I will be at the plenary session. They may be able to get me out of the plenary session, but I will wait in the heart of Parliament, in the heart of the will of the nation. We did not win this election easily,” said declared Gergerlioglu, according to a report by the Turkish news agency Bianet. “I will wait for the plenary session until the end, I will not leave it either. The nation sent me here; that will mean imprisoning 90,000 people with me, ”he added. Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia director of Human Rights Watch, said that “any move to strip Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu of his parliamentary seat as a prelude to his imprisonment would sound like retaliation from the Erdogan government for his courageous and vocal supportive stance. thousands of victims of human rights violations. “ “A Constitutional Court ruling is pending on his case and in the meantime the government would do better to seriously address the human rights concerns raised by Gergerliolu and let him continue his legitimate parliamentary work as elected member, ”he added. Since the collapse of the peace process between the Turkish government and the PKK in 2015, some 16,300 HDP members have been arrested, including 3,500 sentenced to prison terms, party officials told the Mezopotamya news agency in November 2019. Last month another 700 people were arrested in Turkey, including members of the pro-Kurdish HDP party, Reuters reported. Editing by Joanne Stocker-Kelly

