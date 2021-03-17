Pakistan Supreme Court criticizes Imran Khan government for delay in meetings





Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Monday criticized the Imran Khan government for the delay in calling a Common Interests Council (ICC) meeting over the past two months. A two-member bench of Pakistan’s Supreme Court, consisting of Judge Qazi Faez Isa and Judge Sardar Tariq, have reportedly said that either the government of Pakistan is not able to run the country or it is unable to make decisions .

Supreme Court reprimanded Imran Khan government for passing Punjab constituency ordinance

The Supreme Court of Pakistan is reportedly disappointed with the issuance of a new constituency demarcation ordinance by the governor of Punjab and referred the matter to the chief justice. Citing the Election Commission, Judge Isa said the order created complications. He said the Punjab government did not want local elections to take place. The court noted: “The entire Punjab assembly has been bypassed at one person’s request, even though the Punjab government has no plans to conduct local elections.”

Having learned that no decision on the census had been taken at the ICC, the Supreme Court blasted the Pakistani government for failing to take any decision. “Isn’t it a priority of the government to publish the results of the census,” asked Judge Isa, pointing out that the last census had taken place in 2017. The judge asked the government why it had not taken decision at the ICC despite the ruling Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf (PTI) party having a government in three provinces with its allies. “Despite government in three provinces, the decision was made in council. Isn’t it the responsibility of the Pakistani government to publish the census results? Asked the judge. Opposing the postponement of ICC meetings despite the court order, Judge Isa called it an insult to the court and said that there were no war conditions preventing the ICC from meeting. He said the meeting could be held online.

The court questioned the way the country is run

The additional attorney general informed the court that the ICC was due to take place on March 24. He said it was a sensitive issue and the government wanted to make a decision by consensus. To this, Judge Isa responded by questioning the Imran Khan government for keeping the ICC report confidential. “Are good deeds kept secret? This raises questions, ”Judge Isa said. The judge berated the Pakistani government by asking if the country was going to be run in this way. The court said people need to know what the provinces and the Center are doing.

