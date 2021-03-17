Everyone is playing cool in the US-China talks

When senior officials in the Biden administration meet with their Chinese counterparts for the first time this week, they may need a large whiteboard to keep up with the complexities involved.

There are at least half a dozen distinct and competing factors that will play into the discussions.

A big point of contention, for example, is President Joe Biden’s push for renewable energy production. This is met with his anger over alleged human rights violations by China in Xinjiang, which happens to be a major supplier of a key component of solar panels.

There are economic imperatives for cooperation (they need each other as markets) but also arguments against cooperation (protecting their own industries, strengthening self-sufficiency in supply chains).

There are political reasons to cooperate, because China has grown too big to be excluded. There are reasons not to do so: if the nations do not collectively oppose Beijing’s behavior, there is no chance of influencing its actions.

There are special imperatives for China, which sees itself as unfairly chosen, while President Xi Jinping must stand firm ahead of a big leadership meeting next year. And Biden must also demonstrate to Congress and American voters that he is tough – and smart – on China.

The atmosphere is therefore already tense before the talks start tomorrow night in Alaska. Both parties claim that the other is acting in a way that sets the meeting up for failure.

We don’t know what might be on the table and what remains unanswered. Beijing will not want to discuss what it sees as domestic issues (Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Taiwan). The United States will almost certainly talk about it anyway.

This leaves expectations low. At this point, an agreement to keep talking would seem like progress.

A portrait of Deng Xiaoping reflected on a glass wall in Shenzhen, China. Deng began his “reform and openness” movement in 1978, envisioning a more self-reliant and assertive China. Photographer: Yan Cong / Bloomberg

Global Headlines

Border challenge | A wave of immigrants – especially children – at the US-Mexico border threatens to become a political responsibility for Biden. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will tell a House committee today that his ministry is working to overhaul an inhumane and inadequate system left behind by the Trump administration.

Biden’s hopes that Republicans will back his next big economic package fade after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell ruled out supporting tax hikes to fund him.

Slot machine | Wall Street companies are considering lifting the freeze on donations to political action committees imposed after the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Robert Schmidt and Bill Allison report that the break in contributions, which totaled $ 787 million for the 2020 election, was intended to show distaste for the armed insurgency and the Republicans who backed it.

Pollution target | The UK government is now planning to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide released from factories and other industrial processes by two-thirds over the next 15 years, Jessica shankleman reports. The industrial decarbonization strategy is part of the government’s desire to effectively eliminate greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Senior Indian government officials are questioning whether to set a target for reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century, an ambitious target that would require an overhaul of the coal-dependent economy.

Climate activists from the Extinction Rebellion group block the road during a protest in the City of London in April 2019. Photographer: Luke MacGregor / Bloomberg

Historic decision | A Japanese court today ruled that the lack of legal recognition of same-sex marriage violated the constitution, the country’s first judgment on marriage equality. The Sapporo District Court, on the northern island of Hokkaido, delivered the decision in the first of civil suits brought by same-sex couples in five courts. In Asia, only Taiwan has so far recognized same-sex marriage.

Shots stopped | The decision by several European Union countries to suspend AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine for security reasons, against the advice of the bloc’s regulator, exposes the flaws in the bloc’s communal system. The result is that Europe could fall even further behind the US and UK in vaccinations, jeopardizing the recovery and putting even more pressure on EU domestic and foreign policy. The regulator must give final guidelines tomorrow.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc fell 4 percentage points and the Greens gained 3 points in a weekly Forsa poll as German voters’ disaffection grows with the rollout of the stuttering vaccine.

What to watch

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is seeking a fourth term in today’s elections, preparing him to become a leading statesman in Europe.

Samsung Electronics says it is grappling with the fallout from a “severe imbalance” in the global semiconductor market, becoming the biggest tech giant to warn of chip shortages that are spreading beyond automobile industry.

Uber is reclassifying its 70,000 drivers in the UK as workers, entitling them to minimum wages and other benefits after a landmark Supreme Court ruling last month.

Tensions are mounting in the former Spanish colony of Western Sahara after the Independence-seeking Polisario Front abandoned a 30-year ceasefire with Morocco and claimed daily attacks on its military personnel.

and finally … A year after the start of a pandemic that is far from under control, there is growing evidence that lasting behavior changes are taking hold. A generational trauma like this has forced everyone to reassess their way of life. Homes are now schools and offices, a pre-viral healthy lifestyles trend is growing, many shoppers have moved online, and people are embracing the DIY spirit in almost everything. Take a look at Bloomberg’s Checkout section to see how people are changing their habits and what it means for the companies that serve them.

A Waitrose employee delivers groceries to a building in London in September. Photographer: Hollie Adams / Bloomberg

