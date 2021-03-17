UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will receive Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, visits a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant during a visit to north-east England on February 13, 2021.

British Prime Minister of London Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would receive the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford as part of a shooting safety review amid concerns in Europe regarding blood clots.

Johnson told UK lawmakers he received a call from the National Health Service, which is rolling out the UK’s well-regarded vaccination program, to say he was now on the verge of a vaccine and would receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. “Very soon.”

“The best thing I can say about the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccination program is that I have finally found out that I am going to have my own vaccine very soon,” Johnson, who at 56 is in the next ready age group to contract a coronavirus. vaccine, said Wednesday.

His comments come as a growing number of European countries are suspending their use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, fearing it may be linked to a small number of blood clots reported in those vaccinated.

Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain are among the European countries to have suspended the use of shooting.

The World Health Organization and the European medicines regulator, the European Medicines Agency, are investigating the vaccine data, but have recommended that the vaccine continue to be used while this review is carried out, saying that the benefits outweigh the risks.

The WHO issued a statement on Wednesday in which it said “vaccination against COVID-19 will not reduce illness or death from other causes.”

“Thromboembolic events are known to occur frequently. Venous thromboembolism is the third most common cardiovascular disease in the world, ”he said.