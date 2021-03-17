Politics
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will receive Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, visits a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant during a visit to north-east England on February 13, 2021.
WPA Pool | Getty Images News | Getty Images
British Prime Minister of London Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would receive the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford as part of a shooting safety review amid concerns in Europe regarding blood clots.
Johnson told UK lawmakers he received a call from the National Health Service, which is rolling out the UK’s well-regarded vaccination program, to say he was now on the verge of a vaccine and would receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. “Very soon.”
“The best thing I can say about the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccination program is that I have finally found out that I am going to have my own vaccine very soon,” Johnson, who at 56 is in the next ready age group to contract a coronavirus. vaccine, said Wednesday.
His comments come as a growing number of European countries are suspending their use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, fearing it may be linked to a small number of blood clots reported in those vaccinated.
Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain are among the European countries to have suspended the use of shooting.
The World Health Organization and the European medicines regulator, the European Medicines Agency, are investigating the vaccine data, but have recommended that the vaccine continue to be used while this review is carried out, saying that the benefits outweigh the risks.
The WHO issued a statement on Wednesday in which it said “vaccination against COVID-19 will not reduce illness or death from other causes.”
“Thromboembolic events are known to occur frequently. Venous thromboembolism is the third most common cardiovascular disease in the world, ”he said.
A wave of precautionary suspensions
Health experts said the decision to suspend use of the vaccine is disconcerting at a time when much of Europe is facing an increase in infections due to more infectious variants of the virus, and especially as Europe depends on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for its vaccination program, as well than the vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech.
For its part, AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford have insisted the vaccine is safe. AstraZeneca said in adeclarationOn Sunday, the number of blood clots recorded after the vaccination was even lower than what one would naturally expect in the general population.
This isn’t the first time the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has come under pressure, as the drugmaker has previously been asked about its methodology and testing data.
Some European countries have questioned the effectiveness of the vaccine in those over 65 (real-world data has since proven that the vaccine is very effective in reducing severe cases of Covid, hospitalizations and deaths) and the giant Pharmaceuticals had a well-publicized dispute with the EU over the delivery of supplies to the block.
In this context, some experts believe that the suspension of the vaccine could be politically motivated.
