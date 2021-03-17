Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu fights for re-election without key ally Donald Trump





As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a re-election battle next week, he lacks an ally he could count on in three previous votes in the past two years: Donald Trump.

The former US president’s conservative base was avidly pro-Israel, and Trump filled a wishlist for Hawkish Netanyahu.

Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, blessed settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, and distributed American inducements for Arab nations to normalize their relations with the Jewish state.

Netanyahu has cited his closeness to Trump to bolster his candidacy, imprinting the former president’s face on his posters in previous campaigns.

The Prime Minister “has indeed said to his supporters: see, when I want, I knock on the door of the White House and the White House opens the door”, told AFP Tamar Hermann, political scientist at the University open from Israel.

President Joe Biden represents a radically different political reality for Netanyahu, who seeks to extend his record of 12 consecutive years in office on March 23.

In this vote, “the presence of the US administration is minimal,” said Hermann.

“No alternatives”?

Both Netanyahu and Biden have claimed decades of friendship, but they have distinct political differences, particularly over Iran.

Biden called for a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, a deal Netanyahu hated and which Trump had abandoned.

The Democratic president is also expected to renew American criticism of the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

“There is no love for Netanyahu in this administration and among the democratic elites,” said Shibley Telhami, an expert on US Middle East policy at the University of Maryland.

“The problem for them right now is that the practical alternatives to him are almost equally bad.”

Several former allies of Netanyahu have joined rival right-wing parties.

Polls show that none of these new factions are likely to beat Netanyahu’s Likud, but they have shifted Israeli politics more to the right.

Biden’s ideology might align most closely with Israel’s centrist Yesh Atid party led by Yair Lapid, which is expected to finish second behind Likud.

Veteran U.S. Democratic political consultant Mark Mellman, who advises the challenger, said Lapid shared Biden’s values ​​and viewed the president as a friend.

“Biden is for a two-state solution. There are parties running in Israel that are opposed to a two-state solution,” Mellman said.

Yet “there is nothing that [Biden] did that suggest he wants to play a favorite here at all. “

David Makovsky, senior researcher at the pro-Israel Washington Institute for Middle East Policy, said that even if Biden wanted to support a rival of Netanyahu, any alternative coalition could face collapse due to ideological divisions .

“They agree that they want to get rid of Netanyahu. It gets them through the first month, but what do they agree on after that?” said Makovsky.

Moreover, he told AFP, the attention of the Biden administration is elsewhere.

“The administration has a lot to do with Covid, Covid, Covid, 500,000 Americans killed, all the economic implications of Covid, and that just squeezes out a lot of problems,” he said.

‘Not focused on the Middle East’

Biden has signaled that he will not reverse some of Trump’s measures that were popular in Israel.

He has no plans to return the US embassy to Tel Aviv, and his administration supports the agreements negotiated by Trump that saw Israel normalize its relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

Washington’s criticism of an International Criminal Court investigation into possible Israeli war crimes in the West Bank and Gaza has also been welcomed across the Israeli political spectrum.

“The United States will work with whoever emerges,” Dan Shapiro, who served as Barack Obama’s ambassador to Israel, told AFP.

“But the bigger picture is that President Biden’s top priorities right now are generally not Middle East focused.”

Rather than aiming for a comprehensive peace deal, Biden will focus on improving the daily lives of Palestinians by restoring aid and renewing diplomatic missions, which Trump cut short, Shapiro predicted.

Domestically, Biden faces only limited calls from progressives to advocate more firmly for the Palestinian cause.

Last week, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent, and four Democratic senators called on Secretary of State Tony Blinken to pressure Israel to do more to help Palestinians get vaccinated against the coronavirus. .

Israel is the world leader in per capita Covid vaccinations, but has offered only a limited amount of doses to Palestinians, who have yet to launch large-scale vaccinations in the occupied West Bank or Gaza under the Israeli blockade.

