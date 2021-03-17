Politics
Shared climate vision on the agenda of the visit with a friend PM Modi: Boris Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that the UK and India’s shared vision for a sustainable future would be on the agenda for talks with his friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his next visit to New Delhi next month.
Addressing the Virtual International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (ICDRI) inaugurated by Modi, Johnson praised the Indian Prime Minister’s fantastic leadership in areas such as renewable energy in the global fight against climate change and praised the excellent CDRI initiative led by India and co-chaired by the UK.
He said the purpose of these coalitions was to learn more from each other and to support those who are particularly vulnerable to the dramatic effects of climate change, such as small island nations.
We have a common vision of a sustainable future for our nations and the global community and I look forward to discussing this and many other issues with Prime Minister Modi on my next visit to India, he said. he said in his video message from Downing Street in London.
Johnson is expected to visit India at the end of April.
I congratulate my friend Prime Minister Modi for his commitment to this excellent initiative, the Coalition for Disaster Resilience Infrastructure (CDRI). The UK is proud to be the co-chair and I am delighted that since its launch the coalition has got off to such a good start with 28 countries and organizations now registered, he said.
He highlighted how the UK embarked on its journey to make its infrastructure more resilient to disasters over 10 years ago and is investing £ 5.2bn in strengthening flood defenses and has a wealth of expertise to share.
If our battle against Covid-19 has taught us anything over the past year, it’s that we must be prepared for the challenges ahead.
“And, as the global climate changes, we must not only do everything in our power to achieve Global Net Zero, an ambitious goal of reducing emissions by 2030, but we must also adapt to its effects. our roads, bridges, power lines, schools and hospitals, all the infrastructure we rely on to keep our economies moving and our communities safe.
As we look forward to COP26 in Glasgow in November, we are working hard to help countries adapt to the effects of climate change. Let us act now so that as we rebuild better from the pandemic, we do so in a cleaner and greener way, making all of our communities stronger and more resilient, he added, with reference to the Conference of Nations. United Kingdom Climate Change Conference later this year. .
India and the UK are co-chairs of CDRI and are currently working together to create a new multi-country facility to help small island developing states build climate and disaster resilient infrastructure.
In our quest for resilience, we are all in the same boat. The pandemic has reminded us that no one is safe until everyone is safe, Modi said in his inaugural address.
The virtual event, hosted by India from Wednesday to Friday, brings together stakeholders from partner countries and organizations to promote the resilience of new and existing infrastructure systems against climate and disaster risks in support of sustainable development .
