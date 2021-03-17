Farmers are registered by issuing kissan cards: Khusro Bakhtiar – Pakistan





Posted Mar 17, 2021 8:21 PM

Khusro Bakhtiar said Prime Minister Imran was determined to put the country on the path to progress

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Dunya News) – Federal Economic Affairs Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar said on Wednesday that farmers were registered by issuing them kissan cards, which would allow them to directly benefit from government subsidies on seeds, fertilizers and other agricultural needs.

Addressing members of the assembly and notables here at Mohsin Abad’s residence of MP Makhdoom Mubeen Alam, he said that solving the problems depends on tolerance, endurance and consistency of the democratic process in the country. , adding that the chaotic policy was not in favor of any political party. .

Khusro Bakhtiar said Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to putting the country on the path to progress by pulling it out of the crisis.

“We provided a 10 billion rupee development program for Rahimyar Khan while funds of 70 billion rupees were received by the World Bank for water supply systems and the provision of clean drinking water in 14 tehsils from Punjab and of which 3 billion rupees to be spent in Tehsil Liaqatpur, ”he added.

Announcing the development package for Tehsil Liaqatpur, the federal minister said that a road from Alahabad to Liaqatpur would be built at a cost of Rs 300 million.

Likewise, 180 million rupees would be spent on the construction of a road from Khanbela to Alahabad, while 200 million rupees would have been released for the connection of the M-5 motorway. He also revealed that 30 classrooms will be built at Girls College in Liaqatpur.

Later, Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar visited the residence of former President Shahid Habib Jatoi in Kotla Pathan and expressed his condolences with him on the death of his mother.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that a plan had been prepared to increase the limit on loans per acre of land and that an announcement in this regard would be made in the agricultural package next month. He said the development package for RY Khan, Khanpur and Sadiqabad would be done soon.

On this occasion, Makhdoom Mubeen Alam said that a considerable amount of 1 billion rupees had been disbursed among deserving people in Tehsil Liaqatpur under the Ehsaas program.

MPA Amer Nawaz Khan, PTI District Secretary General Raja Muhammad Saleem, Qazi Zafar Navid and other notables were also present on the occasion.

