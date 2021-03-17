Downing Street refuses to say whether Boris Johnson regrets past sexist comments





Downing Street today declined to say whether Boris Johnson now regrets sexist comments he made in the past, but insisted the PM has a solid track record of supporting women and girls. The comment came after Mr Johnson called on the House of Commons for a cultural and social change in attitudes in the UK to address the issue of occasional daily sexism following the murder of Sarah Everard. The prime minister has often been criticized for frequent sexist remarks, many of which were made in newspaper articles while working as a journalist. During a press briefing following the Prime Ministers’ Questions, his press secretary, Allegra Stratton, was repeatedly asked whether he now regrets calling women totty sexy, saying that children of single mothers were rude, ignorant and illegitimate, berating men for their inability to take. controlling their wives or calling David Cameron a girly swot. But she declined to address the issue of her past comments, telling reporters: The Prime Minister certainly feels he had solid experience on this issue as mayor of London. When asked if the Prime Minister felt he could contribute to the fight against sexism by being open to any regrets about the language he had previously used, she replied: He used the questions of the former ministers, where the country listens and watches, to call what he called casual everyday sexism. Inside Politics Newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond delivered straight to your inbox every day of the week Inside Politics Newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond delivered straight to your inbox every day of the week He is using his position and his power to say that we need to devote time to these issues and to the experience of women and girls in their daily lives. Ms Stratton said Mr Johnson would describe himself as a feminist. She referred to the launch in 2009 as mayor of London of a call to action to end violence against women, including quadrupling funding to rape crisis centers. People should be looking at its record, not just in government when you have a domestic abuse bill going through the Lords and the sentencing bill that will increase penalties for rapists and pedophiles. She said the consultation on violence against women and girls led by Mr Johnsons’ government has received nearly 140,000 responses since it reopened on Friday, which would inform a lot of work this summer. It’s not something the prime minister recently converted to, it’s something he was considering in 2009, she said. And she added: You have seen the tone of the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the Prime Ministers’ Questions. Both treated this issue with the seriousness it deserves. Women and girls across the country now want concrete action and will be delighted to hear their Prime Minister clearly understand that what too many of them experience on the streets is taken seriously at the top of government.

