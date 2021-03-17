Trump’s net worth has fallen by $ 700 million since becoming president





Trump’s net worth has grown from $ 3 billion to $ 2.3 billion in the past four years. The pandemic has wreaked havoc on its commercial real estate, as well as its resorts and hotels. Trump’s mark was also affected in the wake of the attack on the Capitol, which caused many to sever their ties with him.

Donald Trump’s net worth has grown from $ 3 billion to $ 2.3 billion during his presidency, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Since he walked away from his company, the impact of the pandemic, as well as two rounds of impeachments have taken its toll on Trump’s businesses even as his dozens of visits during his tenure have helped the company to harvest thousands of security details and more.

In January, public relations expert Eric Schiffer said Insider Trump’s businesses may never recover from his presidency.

“Trump will leave the presidency with a series of brutal goals surrounding the core of his brand, which will pose a threat to his economic survival and that of his children, and will likely cause excruciating pain of the kind he really has never been. confronted, “he said.

About 75% of Trump’s income comes from commercial real estate, according to Bloomberg. The work-from-home boom has made the business more precarious than ever as businesses seek to minimize office space.

The cities in which Trump has most of his stake, New York and San Francisco, have also been hit the hardest. Trump’s valuation of commercial real estate activity has fallen by more than 25% since he began his presidency, Bloomberg reports.

Trump’s range of resorts and hotels have also suffered from Covid-19 travel restrictions, falling more than 40% from 2015 to 2020, according to Bloomberg data.

The former president’s brand has also been negatively affected by his ties to the Capitol headquarters. Schiffer told Insider that even Trump’s staunchest supporters would not be able to help him recover.

His followers “were in many ways not his main buyers,” Schiffer told Insider, noting that “many do not have high incomes.”

Trump might be able to monetize his MAGA crowd in other ways, Schiffer said, such as starting a blog or newsletter or hosting events with tickets, but those events won’t offset the income anymore. important lost thanks to its hotels, restaurants and golf clubs. .

Following the attack, the PGA of America decided not to host their annual tournament at Trump’s Golf Club. Many other companies have also severed ties with Trump since his second indictment.

Trump’s book sales have also fallen since his presidency ended, with sales revenue down 87% over the past five years, Bloomberg reports.

Trump donated his $ 400,000 salary as president, but earned around $ 1.6 billion from 2016 to 2020. Since becoming president in 2016, Trump has lost 77 places in the Forbes rankings. of the richest 400 Americans four years later.

In 2020, Forbes estimated that Trump had fallen by more than $ 1 billion during the pandemic, with his net worth dropping to $ 2.1 billion as the pandemic rocked the commercial real estate market.

Most presidents see spikes in their net worth after their presidency. Public appearances, book and brand deals often earn former presidents millions, but Trump’s brand may have been hit too hard.

Trump may be one of the few presidents who continues to see his net worth decline after his presidency.

