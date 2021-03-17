



BEIJING, March 17 (APP): Since taking office, Prime Minister Imran Khan has been committed to eradicating poverty and considers it the top priority of his government.

He attached great importance to people’s livelihoods and timely launched Ehsaas Poverty Reduction Program.

The government has provided financial assistance to around seven million poor women to promote their full participation in all walks of life, which has been widely recognized by the international community.

I remember that on April 1 of last year Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program against the backdrop of the economic hardship experienced by the most vulnerable due to the coronavirus crisis.

“The financial support under the program was to help them buy rations so they wouldn’t go hungry. The program has covered more than 15 million families, Cheng Xizhong, a visiting professor at the Southwestern University of Political Science and Law and a senior researcher at the Charhar Institute, said on Wednesday.

Recently, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Nobody Sleeps Hungry program. In accordance with the program, the government provides direct financial assistance to the poor so that they can purchase food and other essentials.

As I see it, the tireless efforts of the Imran Khan administration to help the poor embody the idea of ​​his government for the people to realize the wishes of the people, meet the needs of the people and protect the interests of the people, a- he declared in his article published by CEN.

Recently, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Poverty Reduction and Social Security, Dr Sania Nishtar, expressed satisfaction with the government’s successful efforts to help the poor cope with the hardships of Covid-19. Government care has reached the homes of 15 million workers affected by the pandemic.

At the same time, he believed that the key to eradicating poverty lies in development. Bill Gates once advocated raising chickens to help the poor. Raising chickens seems like a simple matter, but once a fixed mode is formed, farmers can continue to operate on their own, form a self-circulation procedure, and form a good sustainable mode.

Therefore, we must promote “hematopoietic” poverty reduction, fully mobilize the enthusiasm, initiative and creativity of the poor, persist in cultivating their consciousness and skills, and stimulate their endogenous power to get rid of poverty. , did he declare.

