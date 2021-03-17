Donald Trump repeats insult of ‘Chinese virus’ on Fox News on same night as Atlanta shootings





Former President Donald Trump called COVID-19 a “Chinese virus” in a TV interview the night several Asian women were gunned down at three massage parlors in Georgia.

Eight people were killed, including six Asian women, in shootings that took place Tuesday evening, authorities said. The premiere took place at Young’s Asian Massage along Route 92 in Acworth, about 30 miles from Atlanta, around 5 p.m. Two more shoots took place in Atlanta about an hour later.

A 21-year-old white man, Robert Aaron Long, was then taken into custody.

Authorities have yet to confirm a motive, but the shootings come amid a spike in attacks on Asian Americans in the United States. Many lawmakers and celebrities have taken to Twitter to expose the issue, using the hashtag #StopAsianHate.

Trump even used an anti-Chinese slur during his interview tonight on Fox, just before news of a mass shooting in the Atlanta area that apparently targeted Asians and killed 8 pic.twitter. com / UY56F9WWxY

– Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 17, 2021

Officials and activists said the anti-Asian attacks were fueled by Trump’s rhetoric as his administration struggled to contain the coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China. The former president has often referred to COVID-19 as a “Chinese virus” and also used the racist term “Kung flu”.

Vox reporter Aaron Rupar noted that Trump used the phrase “Chinese virus” in a Fox News interview that began at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Trump has spent most of the year using a virus as an insult against the Chinese as hate crimes against Asian Americans have increased 150 percent,” Rupar tweeted.

Trump even used an anti-Chinese slang during his Fox interview tonight, just before news broke of a mass shooting in the Atlanta area that apparently targeted Asians and left 8 dead “, he wrote.

Speaking to Fox’s Maria Bartiromo, Trump said: “We have [the economy] on a level the world has never seen before. We were the envy of the world and then when we got hit by the – as I call it the Chinese virus, COVID – it obviously went down with every other economy. “

Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando on February 28. The former president used the phrase “Chinese virus” on Fox News on Tuesday. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Trump also mentioned the “Chinese virus” in a statement last week, in which he said a vaccine against the coronavirus would not have been available for at least five years without it.

Days later, President Joe Biden condemned hate crimes against Asian Americans, who he said had been “attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated” during the pandemic.

“They are forced to live in fear for their lives as they walk the streets of America. It is wrong. It is not American and it must stop,” the president said in a prime-time speech. marking a year since the World Health Organization declared the virus. epidemic a pandemic.

Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki later told reporters Biden was concerned about Trump’s role in inciting hatred against Asian Americans.

Few details have been released, including whether the shootings were linked or motivated by hate or not. But right now there is a lot of fear and pain in the Asian American community that needs to be addressed.

– Stop AAPI Hate (AAPStopAAPIHate) March 17, 2021

The Stop AAPI Hate group released a report on Tuesday revealing that it had been informed of nearly 3,800 incidents between March 19, 2020 and February 28 of this year.

The numbers are only a fraction of the actual number of cases, the organization said. According to the data, Asian women reported hate incidents 2.3 times more than men.

“The reported shootings of Asian American women on Tuesday in Atlanta are an unspeakable tragedy – for the families of the victims above all, but also for the AAPI community – which has been reeling from high levels of racial discrimination,” the organization nonprofit tweeted Tuesday night.

“Few details have been released, including whether or not the shootings were related or motivated by hate. But right now there is a lot of fear and pain in the Asian-American community that needs to be addressed. “







