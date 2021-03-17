Interview with Georgian historian Beka Kobakhidze: Europe risks being overtaken in the troubled Caucasus





The balance of power on Europe’s eastern borders is changing. Georgian historian Beka Kobakhidze speaks from Tbilisi about the rivalry and emerging alliances in the region, a powerless EU and disillusioned pro-democracy activists. Interview by Elisa Rheinheimer-Chabbi

The war between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh may be over, but the region is still far from peace. Russia and Turkey are involved, Iran also has interests in the region, but the EU is nowhere to be found. Has the European Union failed in its attempt to support democratic development in its neighbors? Set to: Economically, the presence of the European Union is indeed making itself felt in the Caucasus. The Eastern Partnership of the EU has brought many benefits to visa liberalization in Ukraine and Georgia, to name but one. But when it comes to political involvement and conflict resolution, the EU lacks both resources and political will. It could do a lot more! Instead, Russia is in the starting blocks, ready to go. Kobakhidze: Exactly. Armenians who have supported Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his pro-Western journey of the past two years are now disappointed with the EU. The current situation in the Caucasus is dangerous. The relationship between Russia and Turkey is, on the one hand, marked by rivalry. On the other, they have together formed an alliance against Europe, against the West. We’ve been here before: in 1920/21, Lenin and Atatrk were clearly geopolitical rivals. But when Europe introduced a blockade against the Soviet Union, both ranks tightened to ensure their survival. In the Moscow Treaty and the Kars Treaty, both signed in 1921, the Soviet Union and Turkey carved up the Caucasus and divided it between them. The situation today is similar. In Syria and Libya and now also in the Caucasus, Putin and Erdogan are forming temporary alliances. Are you saying that the region around the Black Sea is becoming a geopolitical hotspot? Kobakhidze: It’s been a long time. What is new is that Turkish President Erdogan and Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev have launched an initiative to create a regional forum. The plan is that this forum will involve not only Turkey and Azerbaijan, but also Russia, Iran, Armenia and Georgia. Iran’s response has been positive as it has a large Azeri minority within its own borders and wants to avoid further unrest. And because Iran is sanctioned and blocked by the West, it is very keen to export Iranian gas to Russia. Europe has clearly been excluded from this regional forum. After the recent war, many Armenians feel abandoned. What can the EU do to restore its credibility in the Caucasus? Kobakhidze: I am not sure that the EU even wants to increase its influence in the region. Its aim appears to be to prevent Russia from further expanding its sphere of influence. He accepts the status quo, including the annexation of Crimea, and hopes this will keep the peace. The EU is neither willing nor able to counter Russian aggression.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos