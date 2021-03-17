Bilawal blames government for blackmailing ECP and CEC





ISLAMABAD:

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari strongly condemned the Pakistani government’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s continued attacks on the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP), saying the call for the resignation of those responsible for the organization of the poll constituted “blackmail”.

The PPP leader, in a statement, said that the ECP’s refusal to become a partner in electoral rigging and engineering with the PTI was considered a “rebellion”.

“The request for the resignation of the chief electoral commissioner and members of the ECP is a blackmail tactic on the part of the PTI government,” Bilawal said while accusing the PTI of accumulating millions of dollars thanks to foreign funding as a dubious political party to take power.

Bilawal also said that the electoral authority must conduct its activities in accordance with the Constitution and relevant laws. “Threats to the ECP to compel it to comply with the PTI’s electoral fraud strategies must be strongly condemned. The whole nation and its Constitution support the PEC as a national institution. “

Ha went on to say that an independent electoral commission is necessary for a vibrant and genuine democracy and warned that any attempt to subjugate and hold the ECP hostage to the whims of the PTI regime would be vehemently resisted by all democratic forces. .

Bilawal’s remarks came after the PTI government demanded the resignation of ECP officials – chief electoral commissioner and four provincial members – while accusing poll supervisors of their “complete failure” to hold elections transparent Senate and therefore lose the confidence of the government.

Friction between the government and the ECP emerged when the latter insisted before the Supreme Court that the Senate election be held by secret ballot, taking a stance against the government’s efforts to hold the election by public ballot.

The election was later held by secret ballot on March 3. In the election, PTI’s Hafeez Sheikh lost to Yousuf Raza Gilani of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) at the headquarters in Islamabad. In addition, the PTI is not satisfied with the ECP following the re-interrogation order at Daska.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan contacted National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to request that an all-party parliamentary committee consider the electoral reform bill tabled by the Pakistani government led by Tehreek- e-Insaf in October 2020.

The current corruption-ravaged system has been so poorly exposed in the recent senatorial elections and needs urgent change, Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said on Wednesday, while sharing the Prime Minister’s letter. minister addressed to the president of NA, in a tweet Wednesday.

PM @ImranKhanPTI wrote to the President’s National Assembly, requesting that an all-party committee consider the electoral reform bill submitted by the government several months ago. The current corrupted system, so poorly exposed in recent Senate elections, needs urgent change pic.twitter.com/Op9RMRIcQw

– Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) March 17, 2021

On Monday, three federal ministers spoke at a joint press conference in the federal capital, demanding the resignation of the PCE and the establishment of a new election organizing authority that everyone could trust.

The next day, the government also announced that it would open proceedings for contempt of the ECP if it did not resign. Informing the media after the cabinet meeting, Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said consultations had taken place with Pakistan’s attorney general.

The federal minister said the government could pursue contempt of court lawsuits against PCE officials if they do not step aside, adding that the government will use all available options in this regard.







