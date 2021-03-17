Politics
Here is the profile of Toraja airport, which Jokowi will inaugurate tomorrow
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to inaugurate Toraja airport, in Tana Toraja Regency, South Sulawesi, Thursday (3/18/2021) tomorrow.
Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said the airport was built to support the tourism sector in South Sulawesi province, especially Tana Toraja.
“We hope that this development is in line with the direction of the president, that all the development of transport infrastructure is geared towards real functions, like tourism, which is the main attraction of Tana Toraja,” he said in a written press release, Wednesday (3/17/2021).
Budi admits that the process of building Toraja Airport is not easy, as it is necessary to cut three hills to get the location.
“The airport is on a hill and the runway is 2,000 meters long,” he said.
Budi added that Toraja Airport was built to replace Pongtiku Airport in Rantetayo, which was impossible to develop.
Toraja Airport itself has a runway length of 2,000 meters and a width of 30 meters. This airport can be landed by ATR 72-500 / 600 type aircraft.
In addition, the airport also has a passenger terminal with an area of 1,152 m² that can accommodate 45,000 passengers per year.
For information, Toraja airport has been operating since September 4, 2020 and regularly serves two airlines, namely Wings Air and Citilink.
Both airlines operate regular flights from Makassar to Toraja and vice versa.
