Politics
Boris Johnson leaving Chinese threat ‘unchecked’, Tory MP warns
- Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the UK defense committee, said the UK’s new foreign policy roadmap did not respond to the growing threat from China.
- “China will be delighted that once again it can continue to exploit our weak rules-based order,” he said.
- Ellwood also condemned comments by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab that Britain should trade with countries that violate human rights as “amazing”.
Boris Johnson’s plans to forge closer relations with China fail “enormously” to recognize the threat posed by Beijing, a senior official in his party told Insider.
Johnson’s integrated defense review, released Tuesday, called for a “positive trade and investment relationship” with China despite its multiple alleged human rights violations.
However, Tory MP Tobias Ellwood, who chairs the influential UK parliamentary defense committee, told Insider he was disappointed with his own government’s stance.
“The [UK’s] The strategic ambiguity over China will continue to benefit China, ”Ellwood told Insider.
“They will be delighted that once again they can continue to exploit our weak rule-based order and that their actions go unchecked.”
Ellwood compared the failure to tackle the threat posed by China to that posed by the Nazis in the last century.
“There is certainly a 1930s atmosphere in the world right now, with weak global institutions, an economic recession, rising authoritarian powers militarizing and a lack of cohesion in the west,” he said. he told Insider.
Ellwood’s comments echo those of other Tory MPs who are deeply critical of the government’s plan to deepen trade ties with Beijing.
Julian Lewis, another Tory MP, accused Boris Johnson on Tuesday of returning to “capture the naivety of the Cameron-Osborne years“,” When the government openly courted Chinese investment and welcomed Chinese Premier Xi Jinping.
The Prime Minister replied that the examination offered a “bright Eyes“approached UK-China relations and said the government needed to find a” balance “because trade with China was worth $ 81 billion a year.
Johnson also said his government previously condemned China on issues such as the government’s persecution of Uyghur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang Province.
However, Ellwood suggested that the prime minister’s comments condemning China’s human rights violations made no sense without any action to support them.
“Their behavior will not be affected by our condemnation of what is happening with the Uyghur people, in Hong Kong, or even in the South China Sea,” Ellwood told Insider.
Dominic Raab’s comments on human rights were ‘astonishing’
Ellwood also said comments from Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who told colleagues in a recording HuffPost UK leak that Britain should trade with countries that violate human rights was “astonishing”.
“I firmly believe that we should trade the world liberally,” Raab said.
“If we limit it to countries applying human rights standards at the ECHR level, we are not going to make many trade deals with the growing markets of the future.”
Ellwood said the comments suggested the UK risked losing “high morale.”
“Especially when standards are eroded [and] international rules are being flouted, it is very difficult for us to maintain the high moral standard if we are willing to relax our standards ourselves, ”he told Insider.
The review also included measures to increase Britain’s stockpile of nuclear warheads by 40% to 260, identified Russia as “the most serious threat to our security” and said Britain “would reserve the right for itself. right “to launch nuclear weapons in response to non-nuclear attack.
Ellwood called for a parliamentary debate or a ministerial declaration on the significant change in the UK’s nuclear doctrine, which previously declared that only nuclear attacks would justify a nuclear response.
He also expressed concern about the Defense Ministry’s transition to purchasing autonomous vehicles, including drones and robots, at the expense of conventional military equipment, including tanks and frigates.
“We have to adapt to the changing nature of the conflict, but just because new threats have arisen does not mean old threats have disappeared,” he said.
“Russia buzzes our skies and seas every day. We live in a period of constant competition.
“Seeing the number of tanks, troops, jets, typhoons, F35s and frigates cut off from the three services will be a shocking exhaustion of our capabilities and will leave us exposed,” he said.
