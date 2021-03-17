Politics
There are 5 trainings that are of most interest to participants in the pre-work program
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo said there were five trainings that were of most interest to Card program participants Pre-employment.
This is based on the story of PMO’s Executive Director for the Pre-Employment Card Program, Denni Puspa Purbasari.
“Earlier, I asked the Executive Director, Bu Denni, what type of training was most preferred by the participants in the Prakerja program. In fact, there were five of them, ”Jokowi said during a briefing to recipients of the 2020-2021 pre-work card which was broadcast virtually via the Presidential YouTube Secretariat on Wednesday (3/17/2021).
First, said the president, is a marketing training online.
Jokowi assessed his marketing skills online it must be studied for the moment.
“Indeed, it takes a lot. There are so many enthusiasts and the market wants it, offices, banks, industry, everyone wants it,” he said.
“Plus, those who want to become entrepreneurs want it too. Because the age is indeed a digital age,” Jokowi said.
Second, vocational training food and drink.
The head of state said food and drink skills are also in high demand because of the promising prospects for the future.
According to Jokowi, this is linked to two promising areas for the future, namely food and energy.
