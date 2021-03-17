Experts worry about emergence of powerful Taliban after US withdrawal from Afghanistan





ANI | Updated: Mar 17, 2021 5:37 p.m. IST

Amsterdam [Netherlands], March 17 (ANI): Experts and diplomats have expressed concern over the rise of the Taliban after the withdrawal of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan. At an event entitled “Trajectories of terrorism in South Asia after the American withdrawal from Afghanistan” organized by the European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS) on the sidelines of the 46th session of the Human Rights Council United Nations, a panel of diplomats, political analysts and academics in the field of terrorism and South Asian geopolitics discussed likely developments in the South Asian region following a possible withdrawal US troops from Afghanistan Nasir Ahmad Andisha, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Afghanistan to the UN in Geneva, traced the geopolitical trajectory of Afghanistan and specifically discussed Pakistan’s modern role. a buffer state, first between Tsarist Russia and British India and later between the Soviet Union and the UN Over time, however, Afghanistan also became an “ insulator ”, absorbing political shocks and developments in surrounding areas.The invasion of Afghanistan by the Soviet Union in 1979, Andisha suggested, provided Pakistan with the opportunity to strengthen its defense, diplomacy and development cooperation with the United States. United States, NATO and the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC). By inserting itself into Afghanistan, Pakistan has thus acquired diplomatic weight over other regional players. Yet over time Islamabad has increasingly lost control of the dynamics of regional security. Given India’s regional role, which Andisha saw as remaining focused on its own internal affairs, Imran Khan’s government has apparently succeeded in somewhat controlling the terrorist organizations in Pakistan. However, Pakistan could nonetheless become the destination of more seasoned Taliban following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, so Andisha said that the future trajectory of terrorism in the region is of particular concern for India, as are the United States. close ties between Pakistan and Pakistan. the Taliban could further jeopardize relations between the Afghan and Indian governments. Michael O’Hanlon, senior researcher and director of foreign policy research at the Brookings Institution and assistant professor at Columbia University and Georgetown University, spoke about the strategic implications of the United States. withdrawal from Afghanistan, withdrawal of foreign troops, O’Hanlon argued, would nevertheless not end the fighting in Afghanistan but would cause a long-term civil war.

This potential trajectory would exacerbate inter-ethnic tensions and would specifically result in the targeting of the Pashtun populations of Afghanistan, as the Pashtuns would be mistaken for the Taliban and the Taliban would be able to control southern and eastern Afghanistan but would lack legitimacy. in the rest. of the country, in this case, held by ethnic groups such as the Hazaras, Tajiks and Uzbeks, “O’Hanlon said. O’Hanlon argued that in such a scenario, for the United States, the Establishing two separate “protostates” in Afghanistan would significantly reduce Washington’s ability to project power and gather intelligence in areas held by the Taliban. Based on this strategic analysis, Dr. O’Hanlon suggested that ‘A full U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was unlikely to materialize and in particular described the withdrawal dated May 1, 2021 as unrealistic. Further, he argued that the Biden administration would refrain from such actions because it would not present them in a positive light. Petr Topychkanov, senior researcher at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) and former Carnegie Moscow Fellow discussed in more detail how the United States United. L he military presence in Afghanistan could present potential risks to the nuclear stability of the region. Topychkanov stressed that the danger of nuclear terrorism also includes the means of a terrorist group using threats in order to convince its adversary that they are in possession of such threats. and are willing to use them, whether it is reality or not. Thus, it is not about certain capabilities, but rather the ability of an extremist entity to take advantage of these threats. Topychkanov further argued that while Afghanistan is not the most developed country in In terms of the use of nuclear material, its neighbors such as Pakistan, India, Russia and China make it a potential transportation hub for the transfer of illegal material by terrorist and criminal groups. Therefore, he stressed the importance of regional collaboration with regards to the exchange of intelligence information and the protection of borders and transport routes.Malaiz Daud, former chief of staff of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, researcher at the Center for International Affairs and Research Barcelona Fellow of EFSAS, described the anocratic structure of the Pakistani state, being partly a democracy and partly a dictatorship. He described how this so-called “ democracy hybrid ” of the country is woven from consecutive cycles of military and semi-democratic rule. While it has illustrated how the military is running the country directly and indirectly, and has established the feeling that it is more capable than the democratic government of providing social and physical goods, Pakistan’s military establishment currently finds itself put challenged, in particular by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and non-violent and violent insurgencies such as the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) and the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The process might be a small possibility. Nonetheless, as autocratic cycles in Pakistan are accompanied by heightened insecurity in Afghanistan, higher levels of violence are likely to materialize in Afghanistan and the wider region in the years to come. Still, Daud hoped that if the international community continues to support Afghanistan, the Afghan people will prevent the Taliban from gaining too much power. Junaid Qureshi, director of EFSAS, said terrorist organizations in the region, as well as the Jammu & India Kashmir targets moderate voices and abuses religion. Regarding the Taliban’s “ peace deal, ” Qureshi urged not to lose sight of the fact that the basic tenet of this agreement is not natural because it is a demonstration of negotiation with terrorists, which 20 years ago would have been inconceivable. (ANI)

