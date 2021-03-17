The reason Edhy Prabowo chose Andreau to be Stafsus: Timses Jokowi





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Former Minister of Marine Affairs and Fisheries (KKP), Edhy Prabowo, revealed the reason for the choice of Andreau Misanta Pribadi as special staff so that he is not judged as controlling the headquarters of the ministry. Because, according to Edhy, Andreau was part of the successful team of the couple Joko Widodo (Jokowi) -Ma’ruf Amin in the presidential election of 2019. During this time, he was in the opposing camp, namely Prabowo Subianto- Sandiaga Uno. This was conveyed by Edhy in the continuing trial of the alleged corruption case in determining the export license for lobster seeds (French fries) with defendant PT director Dua Putera Perkasa Pratama (DPPP) Suharjito.

As we know, Edhy and Andreau were named by the KPK as suspects in the case. “Meanwhile, Andreau Misanta Pribadi, I knew him from the success team at the time, as we all know as the presidential success team, Andreau was part of the success team of the Mr. Jokowi’s running mate, ”Edhy said when introduced as a witness. at the Jakarta Corruption Court, Wednesday (3/17). Former Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, Edhy Prabowo. (BETWEEN PHOTOS / Reno Esnir) Former Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, Edhy Prabowo. (BETWEEN PHOTOS / Reno Esnir) “Apart from political reasons, not to let me become minister, it just happens that couple number 2 does not seem to take place, as if we were all in charge. That’s why I proposed Andreau,” continued Edhy . . Edhy revealed that the mechanism for appointing special staff must also be approved by the president. And, he continued, the president immediately approved the five special staff he was proposing. Also on this occasion, Edhy explained that he had three experts to help him in his work. In this trial, the prosecutor also presented seven other witnesses, namely Edhy’s wife, Iis Rosita Dewi; Edhy’s personal secretary, Anggia Tesalonika Kloer; Head of the KKP Public Relations Division, Desri Yanti; PNS Andhika Anjaresta; Dwi Kusuma Wijaya; Chandra Astan (private); and Achmad Syaihul Anam. Suharjito was accused of bribing Edhy Prabowo with US $ 103,000 and Rp 706,055,440.00 in order to speed up the recommendation process for approval of the granting of cultivation permits as one of the conditions for Granting of an export permit for clear lobster seed (BBL) to PT DPPP. Suharjito was charged with violating article 5, paragraph 1, letter a, or article 13 of Law (UU) number 31 of 1999 as amended by Law number 20 of 2001 on the eradication of corruption in connection with article 64 paragraph (1) of the Penal Code. (ryn / child)



