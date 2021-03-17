Politics
International aid is the latest victim of Boris Johnson’s cultural wars
Even if the Prime Minister doesn’t care about any of these things, one would think he could at least believe in his own nationalist pomposity. In the modern world, soft power is real power. If you visit the largest refugee camp in the Palestinian West Bank, you will find Russian flags on the lampposts along its main road; Putin did not pay to pave the way because of his generosity of spirit. I may not be particularly concerned with the ability of the British to bend the world to their will, but you think the Prime Minister would be.
There are plenty of good reasons not to cut the aid budget, but for Johnson it seems there is an even better reason to move forward. This is, at the moment, extremely popular.
A YouGov poll late last year showed that 66% of Britons support cutting foreign aid, with only 18% oppose. Only 3% of Conservative voters believed that cutting aid was not the right thing to do.
Aid has not always been so unpopular. In September 2008, 49% of people in favor of the increase despite the fact that the public as a whole probably radically overestimates the UK aid budget. Such a drastic change in public opinion does not come out of nowhere.
NGOs vs tabloids
When the UK hosted the G8 in 2005, hundreds of thousands marched through Edinburgh to demand, among other things, more and better aid. To mark the occasion, The Sun offered a special Make Poverty History CD, with a message from Nelson Mandela. The activists had organized, changed public opinion and forced even the most nationalist newspapers to follow their example.
Last November, the tabloid columnist Rod liddle below their most recent line: Last year we spent an astounding $ 15.2 billion of your money on overseas aid. A very large part of this money went into the Swiss bank accounts of Third World tyrants. Creepy. He did not provide any reference for the claim.
Since 2005, the major global development NGOs have not organized a single major mobilization against global poverty. There has been virtually no generalized public organization on the issue. The last time the UK hosted what is now the G7, in 2013, the big charities were so lying that they got the Cameroonian government involved in planning their own campaign, aimed at giving it a golden moment.
Unsurprisingly, it didn’t really take off: global capitalism had collapsed, and the people supposed to be fighting poverty had gone to bed with the austerity party.
Instead of seriously organizing, these NGOs have relied far too much on behind-the-scenes lobbying, a sort of cargo cult of corporate influence, without any financial backing. And without political power at the grassroots, they hesitated before standing up to the school bully.
Even now, when they find out it’s their lunch money that is being taken, they have been reluctant to speak up. Of course, they are not the ones who will miss a meal.
Culture war
For Boris Johnson, the aid cuts contribute to a larger story he wants to tell the country: a sentiment that pokes fun at a metropolitan liberal elite, which is on your side against a network of distant institutions and abstract. On your side, if you’re one of us.
And it’s a story that resonates with a lot. In 2017, I wrote in The Guardian about my experience interviewing people across the English Midlands about charity. Of course, opinions tended to be filtered through lenses cut into race and nationalism. But the many objections I have heard about international aid have generally not been about the people receiving the aid, but the organizations giving it.
And it is no wonder. Watch the Oxfam scandal, the Save the Children scandal, the WWF scandal and there’s the simple fact that, as a woman from Birmingham told me, we’ve been giving for years and haven’t seen any benefit.
For years, the research firm Edelman has asked countries around the world about trust in institutions. And in recent years, they have seen a collapse in trust in NGOs. The result, for many, is that they fall back on believing only what they can see. Confidence, as Edelman says in his 2021 report, is local. The people I interviewed may want to help someone in Somalia, although their attitude towards them will often be tinged with patronizing racism. But they didn’t believe the money really helped.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]