International aid is the latest victim of Boris Johnson’s cultural wars

Even if the Prime Minister doesn’t care about any of these things, one would think he could at least believe in his own nationalist pomposity. In the modern world, soft power is real power. If you visit the largest refugee camp in the Palestinian West Bank, you will find Russian flags on the lampposts along its main road; Putin did not pay to pave the way because of his generosity of spirit. I may not be particularly concerned with the ability of the British to bend the world to their will, but you think the Prime Minister would be.

There are plenty of good reasons not to cut the aid budget, but for Johnson it seems there is an even better reason to move forward. This is, at the moment, extremely popular.

A YouGov poll late last year showed that 66% of Britons support cutting foreign aid, with only 18% oppose. Only 3% of Conservative voters believed that cutting aid was not the right thing to do.

Aid has not always been so unpopular. In September 2008, 49% of people in favor of the increase despite the fact that the public as a whole probably radically overestimates the UK aid budget. Such a drastic change in public opinion does not come out of nowhere.

NGOs vs tabloids

When the UK hosted the G8 in 2005, hundreds of thousands marched through Edinburgh to demand, among other things, more and better aid. To mark the occasion, The Sun offered a special Make Poverty History CD, with a message from Nelson Mandela. The activists had organized, changed public opinion and forced even the most nationalist newspapers to follow their example.

Last November, the tabloid columnist Rod liddle below their most recent line: Last year we spent an astounding $ 15.2 billion of your money on overseas aid. A very large part of this money went into the Swiss bank accounts of Third World tyrants. Creepy. He did not provide any reference for the claim.

Since 2005, the major global development NGOs have not organized a single major mobilization against global poverty. There has been virtually no generalized public organization on the issue. The last time the UK hosted what is now the G7, in 2013, the big charities were so lying that they got the Cameroonian government involved in planning their own campaign, aimed at giving it a golden moment.

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t really take off: global capitalism had collapsed, and the people supposed to be fighting poverty had gone to bed with the austerity party.

Instead of seriously organizing, these NGOs have relied far too much on behind-the-scenes lobbying, a sort of cargo cult of corporate influence, without any financial backing. And without political power at the grassroots, they hesitated before standing up to the school bully.

Even now, when they find out it’s their lunch money that is being taken, they have been reluctant to speak up. Of course, they are not the ones who will miss a meal.

Culture war

For Boris Johnson, the aid cuts contribute to a larger story he wants to tell the country: a sentiment that pokes fun at a metropolitan liberal elite, which is on your side against a network of distant institutions and abstract. On your side, if you’re one of us.

And it’s a story that resonates with a lot. In 2017, I wrote in The Guardian about my experience interviewing people across the English Midlands about charity. Of course, opinions tended to be filtered through lenses cut into race and nationalism. But the many objections I have heard about international aid have generally not been about the people receiving the aid, but the organizations giving it.

And it is no wonder. Watch the Oxfam scandal, the Save the Children scandal, the WWF scandal and there’s the simple fact that, as a woman from Birmingham told me, we’ve been giving for years and haven’t seen any benefit.

For years, the research firm Edelman has asked countries around the world about trust in institutions. And in recent years, they have seen a collapse in trust in NGOs. The result, for many, is that they fall back on believing only what they can see. Confidence, as Edelman says in his 2021 report, is local. The people I interviewed may want to help someone in Somalia, although their attitude towards them will often be tinged with patronizing racism. But they didn’t believe the money really helped.