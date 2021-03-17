Alhamdulillah, Indonesian economy shows positive trend





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo called for growth Indonesian economy already showing improvement. However, he admitted that this development was not optimal. That question Jokowi at the opening of the XXth Congress of the Indonesian Islamic Student Movement (PMII) at the State Palace in Jakarta, Wednesday (3/17/2021). “Al Hamdulillah our economy shows form this positive although we have to admit that it is not yet optimal, ”Jokowi said. Also read: Jokowi at HMI: not to be fixated on the greatness of the past, must adapt to change Jokowi said various policies have been taken by the government to come out of the crisis caused by the pandemic. Many priority programs have been launched to help the popular economy to survive. He also admitted that he was tireless in the face of a pandemic situation. “There is no tired word in my dictionary, especially during the pandemic crisis that has hit the world like today,” Jokowi said. Jokowi also requested the support and participation of PMII executives to contribute ideas, ideas and real work to help and solve major problems in the country. He wants PMII executives to navigate the nation’s change. Jokowi also hopes that PMII will continue to grow and develop into an innovative and adaptive youth organization and open up to new things. The President recalled that the world had changed very quickly and caused upheaval. Therefore, it takes a lot of changes and mastery of science and technology. “Change is always hostile to those who are not ready to change and stop learning. Many organizations, there are many, many organizations must be prepared to be crushed by change because they do not exist. ‘don’t easily adapt to change,’ Jokowi said. Also read: Jokowi: no tired words in my dictionary Note, the Indonesian economy is still in a zone of recession due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In the last quarter of 2020, economic growth contracted or increased by minus 2.19%. In addition, the Indonesian economy as a whole in 2020 recorded negative growth of 2.07%. Jokowi aims for the country’s economy to improve in 2021 and be able to grow by up to 5%.

