Politics
India-EU trade talks could advance at Portugal summit
India and the European Union (EU) could announce progress in negotiations on a broad-based trade and investment deal at the India-EU summit scheduled for May 8.
Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ meeting with EU leaders in Portugal will be an opportune moment for both sides to herald a way forward, Klas Molin, Swedish Ambassador to India, said in a recent interview. It is clear that the EU would like to see a full Free Trade Agreement (FTA) including investment protection … It is up to the (European) Commission to negotiate but we would like to make progress ”, said Molin.
At the India-EU summit in July 2020, a high-level mechanism was put in place with Union Minister of Trade Piyush Goyal leading the deliberations for India, while the Executive Vice President and Commissioner trade Valdis Dombrovskis headed the EU delegation. The two sides last met in February for talks.
Describing the developments leading up to the high-level commission as “positive”, the Swedish diplomat shared that there could be some announcements, given that the covid-19 situation does not act as an obstacle and the summit collapses. goes as planned.
Sweden is heavily dependent on trade. 50% of our gross domestic product (GDP) comes from our export industry. Of course, fair and transparent predictable standards are important to us, ”added Molin.
You have a few FTAs, and I know you are concerned that your trade deficits will increase after you enter into these free trade agreements. Of course, this needs to be addressed, ”he said while adding that the parties only make deals that are convenient for them.
India and the EU began negotiations on an FTA in 2007, but in 2013 they were halted due to differences in tariff levels for wines and spirits, automotive components, and data security. Since then, efforts have been made to resume discussions, but progress is slow.
Last month, Goyal and Dombrovskis met to discuss bilateral trade and investment relations and suggest ways forward. Both sides reaffirmed their interest in resuming negotiations for comprehensive and mutually beneficial trade and investment agreements. Simultaneously, the two sides examined alternative approaches and examined the possibility of new avenues of cooperation. For example, discussions were held on strengthening the resilience of global value chains and regulatory cooperation, especially in new technologies, according to the EU statement released after the negotiations.
Asked about Swedish companies’ comments on investment opportunities in India, Molin said the comments were largely positive. “
The general feeling is very positive. Many of the reforms that have taken place in recent years have been positive for business. They like the predictability and the increased transparency, ”he said.
The goods and services tax (GST), allowing the possibility of a single market with different tax rates, was also qualified as positive.
The possibility for states to be in a kind of competition with each other offering good terms and increasingly better terms, I think, is a good thing, ”added Molin.
