Most Dangerous Racist Extremists: US Intelligence Report | Donald Trump News





Racist-motivated violence is the deadliest threat to American civilians, according to a report by the FBI, CIA and others.

A joint report from several branches of the US intelligence community concludes that racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists are the most likely to carry out massive attacks against civilians.

Along with racially motivated violence, militia violence is the deadliest [domestic violent extremism] threat to law enforcement and government personnel and facilities.

The report, declassified Tuesday, was produced in consultation with the Attorney General and Secretary of Homeland Security, the National Counterterrorism Center, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security. The CIA and the Defense Intelligence Agency have contributed.

The report defines racially motivated extremists as those with ideological prejudices, often related to race or ethnicity.

Militia extremists are those who take overt steps to violently resist or facilitate the overthrow of the US government because they believe it is deliberately taking steps to establish a totalitarian regime.

Those identified by the intelligence community as militia extremists often oppose federal and state laws and regulations, particularly with regard to the possession of firearms.

The declassified report follows the January 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol, an attempt by far-right groups to prevent a joint session of Congress from certifying President Joe Bidens’ electoral victory.

Far-right group Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio interacts with supporters during the Latinos for Trump protest at Tamiami Park in Miami, Fla. On October 18, 2020 [File: Mario Cruz/EPA-EFE]The riot was reportedly led by members of far-right groups like the Proud Boys, who present themselves as Western chauvinists. The leader of the Proud Boys, Henry Enrique Tarrio, is of Afro-Cuban descent, but most of the members are white.

Suspected members of the Oath Keepers and Three Percenters, two of the largest militias in the United States, have also been charged in connection with the riot.

Five people died after the riot, including a US Capitol Police officer.

The Biden administration has vowed to take action to address white nationalist violence, which developed under the previous administration.

Bias-motivated murders hit an all-time high in 2019, with 51 deaths, according to FBI statistics.

Nearly half of the deaths are due to a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas that aimed to target Latinos.

The alleged attacker, Patrick Wood Crusius, issued a hate manifesto before the shooting, authorities said.

Biden ordered a review of violent domestic groups in January.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at the time that the administration wanted factual analysis, upon which we could shape policy.

Oath Keepers militia march along the steps of the Eastern Front of the U.S. Capitol among supporters of then-President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021[File: Jim Bourg/Reuters]The militias, which are generally not motivated by racial prejudice, have gained notoriety in recent years.

Experts noted after the January 6 riot that while militias were historically anti-government, Trump’s gun control policies and tough immigration stance made armed groups more likely to support him.

The report concluded that the escalation of support from people in the United States or abroad, growing perceptions of government overreach related to legal or political changes and disruptions, and large-scale attacks sparking subsequent attacks could lead to an increased threat of violence in 2021 and beyond.

