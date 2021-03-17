Boris Johnson has ‘deepest sympathy’ over GSK job losses in Ulverston





PRIME Minister Boris Johnson said he had “ deep sympathy ” for Glaxo Smith Kline workers affected by job losses and predicted a “ boom ” in bio-science.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Johnson said Barrow and Furness should be involved in the emergence of bio-science and technology following job losses at Ulverston.

He pledged to meet Furness MP Simon Fell to discuss how the company can leave a “ meaningful legacy ” for the city. GSK bosses announced in February that the site would close by 2025 after the company sold part of its business to a pharmaceutical company, with more than 100 jobs at risk. Speaking during the Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Fell asked Mr Johnson: ‘Ten years ago GSK announced a £ 350million investment plan in Ulverston, in my constituency, which, according to them, would create up to 1000 new jobs. “In 2017, they abandoned this investment and, last month, announced that they were preparing to completely shut down the facility. “As you can imagine, the community feels bruised and betrayed. Given the promise of nearly 1,500 highly skilled and well-paying pharmaceutical jobs in our community, we face the prospect of none by 2025. “Will my right honorable friend agree to meet with me and put the weight of the government behind the efforts to ensure that GSK leaves a meaningful legacy in Ulverston?” In response, the Prime Minister said: “I would like to express my deep sympathy to all those in Ulverston who have been affected by these job losses. “I will definitely meet [Mr Fell] and I think that bio-science is one of the main areas of growth for this country in the future. “I am determined that Barrow and Furness participate in this boom like everywhere else, alongside other cutting-edge technologies.” South Lakes MP Tim Farron and former Barrow MP Lord Walney both called on the government to consider expelling Glaxo SmithKline chief executive from a special council designed to help revive the Covid-19 pandemic. Lord Walney has said Barrow-born Dame Emma Walmsley is ‘damaging’ the country after GSK announced plans to end its Ulverston operation.







