President Joko Widodo calls on HMI to become the locomotive of national progress





WARTAKOTALIVE.COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo practically opened the XXXI Congress of the Islamic Association of Students (HMI) 2021 from the Jakarta State Palace on Wednesday (3/17/2021). The congress held in Surabaya from March 17 to 22, 2021 focused on the theme “Knitting Unity for a Sovereign and a Just Indonesia”. Also read: Fulfilling Jokowi’s hope of raising the Balinese Parekraf, Sandiaga Uno finalizes the corridor travel policy Also read: Bali Covid-19 Vaccination Review, This Is Jokowi’s Request For Sandiaga Uno In his remarks, the President considered that HMI was an organization which produced many community and national leaders who contributed to a wide and varied field of service. There are so many HMI executives now bringing their thoughts and energies to the Advanced Cabinet Indonesia. “But our challenges ahead are even greater. We know today that we are in an era of disruption with very rapid changes. We should not be stuck solely on the greatness of the past,” said the president. Also read: On departure for Bali, President Joko Widodo visits mass vaccination of tourism industry players Also read: President Jokowi says back and forth that I don’t want to be president for three periods Amid progress and changing times, and considering the potential of all HMI executives, President Joko Widodo truly hopes that HMI can continue and realize the great ideals of the founders of harmonizing Islam and Indonesia, strengthening national unity in the midst of diversity, and become a pillar of national integration. Of course, these efforts must be in line with the spirit of reform, adaptive and agile to change, and swift and intelligent in their action. “Therefore, I advise HMI to grow over time. It has to adapt to newness, be responsive to new realities and adapt to rapid currents of disruption and change,” he said. In realizing these grand ideals, HMI must also collaborate on various important national development programs, including in the current priority efforts to deal with the pandemic, help those in difficulty and generate optimism and hope that the nation can recover. pandemic and recover. . “I believe that the HMI can become the locomotive of the nation’s progress and be more active in the preparation, production, superior human resources and future leaders who will prepare this nation to compete in the age of hypercompetition.” , did he declare. Also read: Not wanting to go back like the New Order, Mahfud MD assures Jokowi rejects speech on 3-period presidential position Also read: Sri Mulyani admits receiving directive from Jokowi gives 0% PPnBM for cars over 1500 CC Accompanying the President directly were Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and Minister of Youth and Sports Zainudin Amali. Meanwhile, East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa and a number of other HMI congress attendees attended the event from the Grahadi building, Surabaya, East Java, as well as their respective regions via video conference. .







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos