Port: This massive fix on Trump / Georgia phone call is an opportunity for local media to speak out





The “media” are not monolithic, they will probably tell you. It’s not fair to pool them with The New York Times or the barking jackals that inhabit cable news.

They’re right.

It is not fair.

Despite popular rhetoric, there is a big difference between the people who make local headlines and the people who produce them nationally.

Still, there’s a reason why so many in the public tend to view the news media as a monolith, and that’s because the local media doesn’t do much to help make a distinction.

The Washington Post’s massive loophole in quotes attributed to disgraced former President Donald Trump is an opportunity for local news outlets.

If you didn’t follow her, the Post reported in January that Trump called an election official in Georgia and told her to “find the fraud” and that she could become a “national hero” if she does. .

The sound of the call has now appeared and it turns out that Trump did not say those words. Trump did not tell the investigator to find the fraud or say she would be a national hero if she did. Instead, Trump urged the investigator to examine the ballots in Fulton County, Georgia, saying she would find dishonesty there. He also told her that she currently holds the most senior position in the country, the Post wrote in a correction.

Other national media that used the erroneous quotes, claiming to have independently verified them, also published corrections.

Trump loyalists are now singing about the vindication, though neither is true. That Trump made this call was an abuse of the presidency’s power. Yet the fact that this story has been treated so negligently by a national press body that has always been in a rush to get Trump seriously undermines not only the impact of the original story, but the integrity of the media. information as a whole.

It was not a unique event during the Trump era. CNN saw three journalists resign over a retracted article claiming the Senate Intelligence Committee was investigating a Russian financier linked to Trump’s transition team.

The New York Times had to correct a story that claimed 17 U.S. intelligence agencies claimed Russia orchestrated hacking attacks against the U.S. when in reality 13 of them failed to this conclusion.

Buzzfeed reported that “President Donald Trump ordered his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about negotiations to build a Trump Tower in Moscow,” prompting Robert Muelller, the special advocate of the Ministry of Justice, which oversaw the investigation into Russian collusion, to challenge the claim. Buzzfeed continues to claim to have the documentation of their story, but refuses to make it public.

MSNBC retracted a story claiming Russian oligarchs co-signed loans to Trump.

I could go on, but I think I’ve made my point.

People have been losing faith in journalists for a long time, and that’s why.

Which brings us back to the point of this column.

Local journalists – local reporters, editors and editors who are tired of being entangled in “the media” by an audience that has had enough, not unreasonably, should talk about what The Post has done.

There are local angles to cover when it comes to these failures of journalism. There are editorials to write.

Speaking out would go a long way in rebuilding trust between the journalism audience and the local journalists who serve them. It would also help shatter the perception of a news media monolith.

Journalists, and especially journalists who work for influential national media like The Post or The New York Times, wield enormous power. They have also demonstrated, consistently, that they are not very good at empowering themselves in any meaningful way.

This is something local media across the country could do, and it would be a balm for a nation desperately trying to find someone to trust.

To comment on this article, visit www.sayanythingblog.com

Rob Port, Founder of SayAnythingBlog.com, is a Forum Communications commentator. Contact him on Twitter at @robport or by email at [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos