Kosovo opens embassy in Jerusalem, defying Erdogan





Kosovo officially established diplomatic relations with Israel on February 1, a connection that was negotiated by U.S. diplomats in the closing months of the Trump administration. Turkey reacted angrily and almost immediately began threatening Kosovo for its decision, which it called contrary to international law, demanding at the very least that the new Kosovo embassy not be located in Jerusalem. Ignoring threats from Turkey, the Republic of Kosovo announced the opening of its embassy in Jerusalem on March 14. Washington Accord eclipsed? The Jerusalem Embassy deal was part of the so-called Washington Accord signed in the Oval Office on September 4, 2020. Israel’s diplomatic recognition and Jerusalem Embassy arrangements were attached to a larger package. measures to strengthen economic cooperation between Kosovo and Serbia. The broader agreement brought together Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and then Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti for a signing ceremony attended by President Donald Trump on September 4. Most observers saw the Jerusalem embassy arrangements as part of Trump’s failed 2020 re-election campaign staged by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and a few political operatives. Other analysts noted that the mutual recognition provisions in fact overshadowed the Kosovo-Serbia economic cooperation provisions of the agreement. Nonetheless, President Joe Bidens’ team at the State Department indicated in early February that they fully supported the Kosovo-Serbia deal reached in 2020, and also signaled their support for the Abrahamic Accords framework, which has significantly increased. expanded Israel’s diplomatic interaction with Muslims. countries, many of which are in the Persian Gulf. Kosovo and Serbia are said to have committed to Washington’s agreement to create embassies in Jerusalem. For Kosovo, this task was a little easier as the embassy was to be a completely new facility, while Serbia would eventually have to move its current embassy to the capital of Israel from its current location in Tel Aviv. To date, no information has been released on the embassy move from key officials in Belgrade. Official opening on March 14 The Kosovo Embassy was opened by Ines Demiri, Kosovo Affairs Officer in Israel, as senior Kosovo officials were unable to travel due to the coronavirus pandemic. “The Embassy of the Republic of Kosovo in Jerusalem will be firmly committed to increasing bilateral cooperation and strengthening the international profile of the State of Kosovo,” the Kosovo Foreign Ministry said in a March 14 press release. . Turkey’s Ambassador to Pristina has held meetings with Kosovo officials to explain Ankaras’ opposition to the opening, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reportedly said in February that I believe it would be beneficial to avoid such a measure which would cause serious damage to Kosovo. For its part, the EU remains opposed to the move of the embassies of EU Member States to Jerusalem, but it is not known what form of pressure, beyond the brief press release below, has been applied on this issue to Kosovars who hope to eventually start EU membership negotiations. An EU spokesperson said on March 15 that the EU regrets Kosovo’s decision to deviate from the EU’s position on the issue of Jerusalem. The EU’s position is well known and is in line with Security Council Resolution 478 of 1980, which calls on all UN member states to move their embassies to Tel Aviv. All the embassies of the EU Member States and the EU Delegation in Israel are located in Tel Aviv. said the spokesperson.

