Pakistans Khan praises Afghan Bidens peace plan | Voice of America





ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday congratulated US President Joe Biden for continuing his efforts to find a political settlement to nearly two decades of war in Afghanistan.

Khan said at an officially sponsored conference in Islamabad, which debated national security issues, that Pakistan had done everything possible to promote the US-led Afghan peace process.

After a long time, there is hope for peace in Afghanistan, and this opportunity has come after a very long time, the prime minister said.

The Biden administration also acknowledged that the [Afghan] the conflict has been going on for 20 years and it should not be prolonged any longer, Khan said.

FILE – U.S. troops patrol an Afghan National Army (ANA) base in Logar province, Afghanistan, August 7, 2018.

The United States faces the May 1 deadline to withdraw its remaining troops from Afghanistan, in accordance with a February 2020 deal with the Taliban insurgency reached under former President Donald Trump.

American peace plan

Biden said on Wednesday that it would be difficult for the United States to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan by May 1, but if the deadline is extended, he said it would not be much longer.

“It wasn’t a very solidly negotiated deal that the president, the former president, crafted,” Biden told ABC in an interview that aired Wednesday. “Were in consultation with our allies as well as the government, and this decision is currently underway,” he added.

The Biden administration this month shared a proposed peace plan with the government of Afghan President Ashraf Ghanis and the Taliban in an attempt to speed up a political settlement between warring Afghan parties.

The proposal, if it gets the approval of all parties, would replace the Ghani administration with a so-called transitional government, where the Taliban would also have representation.

The interim setup would then oversee negotiations on a nationwide ceasefire and the future permanent system of governance in Afghanistan.

Presidential and parliamentary elections would be held after the adoption of a new Afghan constitution, as stipulated in the proposed US plan.

Khan reiterated on Wednesday that Pakistan’s security and economic progress are directly linked to peace in Afghanistan. He warned, however, that Afghan peace and political reconciliation efforts presented many challenges.

No one should underestimate how difficult it is. In a country that has faced civil war for 20 years, rivalries and mistrust are growing to such an extent that it is becoming difficult to overcome them, Khan said.

Washington gives Islamabad credit for bringing the Afghan Taliban leadership to the negotiating table with the United States that culminated in the landmark February 2020 deal to pave the way for the close of what has been the most long war in American history.

FILE – In this February 29, 2020 photo, US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, left, and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the top political leader of the Taliban group sign a peace deal between the Taliban and US officials in Doha , Qatar.

Pakistan has traditionally maintained close contact with the Taliban since the late 1990s, when the Islamist group controlled most of Afghanistan.

The US-led foreign military coalition ousted the Taliban from power, days after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on US cities planned by Al-Qaida leaders in their sanctuaries on Afghan soil.

Pakistan rejects accusations that they have secretly provided support to the Taliban insurgent campaign in Afghanistan against the US invasion.

Moscow meeting

Meanwhile, representatives of Afghan adversaries are also expected to attend a multinational conference Thursday in Moscow on how to cooperate to find a solution to the conflict.

Russia has invited US Special Envoy for Afghan Peace Zalmay Khalilzad and representatives from countries like Pakistan and China to the Moscow meeting.

The conference will complement all other international efforts aimed at supporting the peace process in Afghanistan and will also reflect the concerns of the international community regarding the progress made to date, the deputy spokesperson for the State Department said on Monday in Washington. Jalina Porter.

