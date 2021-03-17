Here’s why Donald Trump thinks he deserves to be recognized for the 2020 election





You wouldn’t know if you had just listened to the former president’s interview on Tuesday night with Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo.

Here’s Trump congratulating himself on his work on behalf of the House candidates last November:

“We did a great job. You’re going to lose 15-25 seats last time around. I got involved. I worked really hard. I did a lot of meetings, speeches and teleconferences, and everything in between. , for 56 of I had 56 basic conference calls with thousands of people online on each one. “

“Huge amounts of meetings,” you say? Also, 56 teleconferences! “Thousands of people online on each one!”

The Republicans’ surprising gains in the House – they secured double-digit seats – were, according to Trump, the result of conference calls, meetings and speeches. By him.

Which seems, uh, too simplistic?

There is no doubt that House Republicans have beaten expectations in 2020. Most non-partisan analysts had predicted they would lose seats as the vote approached. So what happened?

The best explanation comes from Aaron Blake of the Washington Post: “Our politics are less and less about people and incumbents and more about the party. We have been talking about increased polarization for many years, but the 2020 elections really brought him home. “

Republicans won in the House because there was simply no party division. The vast majority of the districts they won were those Trump narrowly won or lost in 2016. And as his last four years in office had been a clear effort to divide the country along party lines, there was still fewer crossed votes in 2020 than in 2016. How many crossovers? How about that statistic: Only Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) won a Senate race that her party’s presidential candidate lost in 2020.

We are now living in what amounts to a British parliamentary system. People vote for their party flag rather than making real evaluations of real candidates (beyond which party they affiliate with, of course).

What, I guess, Trump deserves some “credit” for. It supplied jet fuel to the partisanship that already ran through our political system.

But the idea that Trump somehow teleconferenced Republicans to their surprising gains last November is laughable. Almost as laughable as the way the White House has described Trump’s day-to-day activities during his final weeks in the White House.

“President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening,” the daily advice reads. “He will be making a lot of calls and having a lot of meetings.”

What, no conference calls?

