Climate activists launch petitions urging President Jokowi to declare climate emergency





KOMPAS.com – More than 150 individuals and various organizations initiated petition to urge President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to immediately declare an emergency weather that is flown through the platform change.org. Indonesian National Extinction Rebellion (XR) coordinator Melissa Kowara said the declaration was an action that needed to be taken immediately, everyone would lose even more from now on. “Impact climate crisis we already feel. We Indonesians are not waiting, but it is happening now, ”he explained in a written statement received by Kompas.com. He said the initiators had waited too long for real and firm government action. President Jokowi. Also Read: Climate Action Movement Now Calls on Government to Declare Indonesia Climate Emergency Again “We are people who need real action that respects justice and can get us out of the climate crisis. We just need to be filled with false actions and false promises, ”he continued. Melissa said this petition will continue to be disseminated to all levels of society as climate issues are linked to the safety of people. “We will also ensure that President Jokowi hears and takes concrete action immediately,” he said. Justice Campaign Manager Weather Indonesian Environment Forum (Walhi) Yuyun Harmono added that the government continues to campaign for people to make changes for the environment. However, government policies facilitate the destruction of the environment itself under the pretext of economic development. Read also: Faced with the climate crisis, these young intercommunity urges the government to take 4 measures “We have to wonder, is Indonesia’s commitment in line with the Paris Agreement? Because in reality, between the climate commitments and the policies that were recently born, it is very contradictory”, a- he stressed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos