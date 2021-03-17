The challenge of right-wing extremism is bigger than Donald Trump and his presidency





As the country continues to assess the significance of the Capitol Riots and the rise of far-right extremism, too much attention is being paid to Trumpism and the media ecosystem that supported it. But the modern far-right challenge is bigger than Donald TrumpDonald TrumpThe Hill’s Morning Report – Brought to you by Facebook – Biden faces GOP offensive on immigration and filibuster Democrats are playing defense on the border crisis Biden’s big difference? Diversity MORE and its presidency.

We are facing a new kind of extremism. By their dress and rhetoric, the Capitol rioters appear to be the continuation of the far-right extremists who emerged in the White Power movement of the 1970s, but instead of being pro-American, this extremism is anti-American. . The attack on Capitol Hill was undoubtedly anti-American.

As the Biden administration battles far-right extremism, here are some strategies to consider:

Calling on Extremists’ Identity as Americans: Reframing their criticisms of the status quo as unsubstantiated plots and legitimizing non-violent protests would be positive first steps to take.

For example, the British government has worked secretly with Gerry Adams for decades to legitimize Sinn Fein as a potentially election-winning political party, offering Irish Catholics a political and non-violent solution to their long-term goal of reunification with the Republic through the Good Friday Agreement. .

Recognize that modern far-right extremism is very different from its predecessors: The Counterterrorism Handbook for the Far Right needs to be updated to reflect this shift in ideology.

Historically, the two pillars of American far-right extremism were structural racism and anti-immigrant attitudes, entangled in a Christian framework. This created a space for eclectic and unique forms of American extremists wanting a small government, such as anti-federalist militias and Ku Klux Klan guerrillas who saw themselves as a distinguished class defending southern values.

These two pillars of extremism remain, but the far right has evolved into an obsession with organic race and culture, marginal pagan beliefs, and a strong central state that protects the white race. These ideas coexist, compete with each other, and increasingly replace traditional far-right beliefs associated with the Ku Klux Klan and anti-federalist types. Indeed, these far-right nationalists advocate a closer allegiance with a nebulous, global grouping of white supremacists, who subscribe to an eclectic constellation of old world and pagan beliefs.

Many of them receive militant training in camps run by neo-Nazis in Ukraine or the country, in the hope of acquiring the skills necessary for massive attacks against Americans. These right-wing extremists have established links with foreign nationals to create transnational terrorist groups. For example, Rinaldo Nazarro, founder of The Base, built a network of extremists operating in Canada, Russia and the United States. Some foreign groups, such as the British neo-Satanist, the neo-Nazi group Order of the Nine Angels, have been implicated in planned mass attacks with American participation.

Rethinking how to approach the subject of race: What makes this ideological diffusion so dangerous is that American extremists have institutionalized civil liberties that allow them to advocate for the destruction of the state without fear of being arrested. All potential terrorists have a reasonable right to privacy, which limits the tools available to law enforcement. Freedom of speech protects many forms of incitement, as evidenced by the wide circulation of James Masons Siege, and since the federal government does not have a national terrorism status, potential national terrorists do not have to worry about it. worry about the terrorist label unless there is an obvious foreign link. .

Taken together, a successful counterterrorism strategy of the Biden administration requires that, as Cynthia Miller-Idriss explains, society and the elites approach the subject of race in terms more explicit than platitudes such as everyone is equal. , otherwise people draw their own conclusions about what they see in the world, or worse, let what they encounter online explain it.

Use tech companies: Tech companies can play a role in moving, as this limits the spread of propaganda, but not all messaging apps can be removed. As such, whether grassroots organizations or government agencies, society must meet these radicals in the same spaces they prey on young people and other vulnerable members of society and propose alternative narratives.

Be clear about the consequences: Economist Gary Shiffman emphasizes the importance of communicating the dire consequences of violence to deter bad actors. He cites the example of Pablo Escobar bombing an Escobars airliner. The math would have been different if he had known he was being killed a few years later.

Even though the United States does not have a national terrorism law, the Department of Justice can use existing laws, such as hate crime laws and federal conspiracy laws, to threaten severe penalties. prison and compel participants in these groups to moderate their activities or inform about potential conspirators. , becoming important sources of human intelligence. A less harsh tactic is to denounce and humiliate known extremists, to stigmatize associations with provocateurs and to make them undesirable in a polite society.

Leverage international cooperation for information sharing and tracking movements of extremists internationally: tools that help track down and control foreign extremists, leveraging big data and publicly available electronic information, would be useful in weakening these burgeoning international networks.

The Biden administration has already launched an admirable counterterrorism campaign, indicting January 6 insurgents and redirecting resources to fight the far right. But politics are the cornerstone of terrorism, and until the United States pushes a robust political agenda to combat racial animosity and disbelief in America, the threat from the far right will remain widespread. Dispelling untruths is the only way forward.

Christopher Wall is a Social Scientist for Giant Oak, a Counterterrorism Instructor for Naval Special Warfare, a Lecturer on Statistics for National Security at Georgetown University and the co-author of the recent book, The Future of Terrorism : ISIS, al-Qaeda, and the Alt-Right. The views of the author do not necessarily reflect the views of Giant Oak.

