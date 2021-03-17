For China, winning the vaccine race has never been an option.

At least 22 Chinese institutions have been pushed to act.

According to some reports, China has developed a vaccine against the Wuhan virus as early as February 2020.

It started clinical trials in March and published the results in May 2020.

In China’s view, it was leading the vaccine race.

In reality, not so much.

It’s the story of how China tried to cheat in the vaccine race.

First let us walk you through a quick timeline.

In December 2019, China finally reported the Wuhan virus outbreak to the World Health Organization (WHO).

In January 2020, China exported the virus.

On January 13, 2020, the first case of the Wuhan virus was reported outside of China.

On March 11 of last year, the WHO declared the epidemic a pandemic.

In May, China had succeeded in bringing the world to a standstill.

China’s next course of action was to speed up vaccines.

In May 2020, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared that Chinese vaccines would be for the “global public good.”

But our world is smarter than what China perceives to be and few countries have signed up for Chinese vaccines.

So the dragon began to push its vaccines by distributing them as donations, especially to low- and middle-income countries.

In July 2020, China pledged a billion dollar vaccine loan for countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

We do not know if it has already been delivered.

In March 2021, here is where China stands in the vaccine race.

Our world has more than 195 sovereign states and only 28 inoculate its population with Chinese vaccines.

According to local reports, so far China has administered more than 52 million doses of vaccines at home.

He committed ten times the amount abroad.

In January, Sinovac only reached half of its daily production capacity.

Countries that have ordered Chinese jabs have been disappointed with its delayed deliveries.

Brazil and Turkey raised concerns.

Did you know that China has also tried to innoculate people by force?

If Brazil protested against Chinese vaccines, the atmosphere was not too different here.

In Beijing, health workers were afraid to be vaccinated.

The South China Morning Post reported that less than 74% of the staff at the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Beijing would be voluntarily vaccinated.

Chinese companies were not transparent in announcing the results of the phase three trials.

Only CanSino’s vaccine would have conducted trials on people over the age of 60.

There are also questions about the effectiveness of Chinese vaccines.

In Brazil, Sinovac trials gave an efficacy rate of just over 50 percent.

Elsewhere in Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia, the results were inconsistent.

Besides the concerns, there is also competition, from Russia’s Sputnik V to the US Moderna vaccine and India-made Astrazeneca injections to the Pfizer vaccine.

As the Chinese coup collapses under stiff competition, it is the Chinese president whose prestige is hammered.

Vaccines were his way of projecting China as the world leader in health, while Xi wanted to demonstrate China’s technological prowess.

Vaccines have been his way of strengthening China’s influence, generating goodwill, some indebtedness and perhaps even fear.

The world sees through conceptions of China to such an extent that in 2020 Chinese state media Xinhua had to issue a grim warning to accuse China of vaccine diplomacy.

Xinhua forgot that as early as March 2020, China itself had given the world its sinister plot.

It was then that a Chinese press release called a Chinese medical expedition the Silk Road for health.

It didn’t take too long for the world to realize that China’s vaccine nationalism is pretty much an extended version of Project Belt and Road.

There is no gift, no development and only danger.

It was trapping the debt of poor countries.

China has planned, spent and planned to win this vaccine race.

And he lost to a country after which he came second in Ladakh.

India’s “mastered vaccine” is taking off and so far its produced jabs have reached 72 countries.

No less than 37 countries have received vaccines for free and 34 countries have received vaccines as part of the COVAX alliance, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The hard truth for Xi to swallow is that the vaccine has always been the Indian race.

In 2019, China’s share in the value of untreated medical products was only 1.9%, while India’s share was 21.9%.

Of the 155 vaccines prequalified by WHO, only four were from China and 44 were from India.

India is the world’s pharmacy, the world’s largest producer of vaccines.

It’s not even a question of numbers, but also of confidence.

India’s “mastered vaccine” is an emblem of leadership and the country’s role in healing the world shows exemplary benevolence.