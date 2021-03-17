



Islamabad: Pakistani farmers are to organize a “tractor march” to Islamabad on March 31 against the Imran Khan government due to high inflation and other problems.

According to sources, Pakistani members Kissan Ittehad (literally meaning the unity of Pakistani farmers), the Punjab Water Council and various other farmers associations decided to organize a “Tractor March” to force their “legitimate” claims.

The announcement was made Tuesday at a joint press conference addressed by Khalid Mahmood Khokhar, president of the organization of small Pakistani landowners Kissan Ittehad; Afaq Tiwana of Farmers Associate Pakistan, who represents large landowners, Farooq Bajwa, head of the Punjab Water Council, and others, Dawn reported.

Farmers will present various grievances including unfair taxation, anti-farmer policies, skyrocketing electricity and fertilizer prices.

Members of the government of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party accuse Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) members of deceiving farmers into engaging in pressure tactics similar to those followed by Indian farmers in New Delhi, sources said.

The diplomat reported last month that several Pakistani farmer leaders, led by Pakistan organization Kissan Ittehad, met on February 21 to craft a roadmap to launch a protest.

Pakistani farmers are ready to rally with a list of demands, including setting the minimum support price (MSP) per maund (40 kilograms) of wheat at 2000 Pakistani rupees and sugarcane at 300 rupees, in more to set a flat electric power rate of five rupees per unit for agricultural tube wells.

Pakistani farmers have had a tough 12 months. With the unprecedented wheat and sugar crisis wreaking havoc in the country, the Imran Khan government has come under fire from the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance for ignoring the plight of farmers.

The diplomat quoted Pakistani President of Kissan Ittehad, Zulfikar Awan, as saying: “The rate of seed testing has gone from 7,500 rupees to 14,000 rupees. The minimum support price for wheat was Rs 1,400 – we never even got it. The fertilizer was priced at 2,500 rupees, but now costs 4,500 rupees; urea was 1,300 rupees, now it’s 1,800 rupees. There are so many input-output disparities for Pakistani farmers that our products simply cannot compete with other countries. “

