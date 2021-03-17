CNN viewers in hemorrhage since Trump stepped down, down nearly 50% from major measurables





CNN has hemorrhaged viewers since former President Trump stepped down, losing about half of its audience in measurable principals since January following a brief post-election spike.

CNN averaged 2.5 million prime-time viewers from November 4, the day after the presidential election, until the inauguration day on January 20. March 21 to 15.

TED KOPPEL MOCKS BRIAN STELTER: “ THE CNNS RATES WOULD BE IN THE TOILETS WITHOUT DONALD TRUMP ”

CNN’s prime-time 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET audience has fallen 36% since Biden took office after increasing after polling day. CNN’s prime-time audience decline was even more pronounced among the key adult population aged 25 to 54, dropping 47% over the same period.

CNN’s audience has also suffered among the total audience of the day since Trump stepped down, leaving the Liberal Network without his black box.

CNN averaged 1.7 million viewers from Nov. 4 to Jan. 20, but it has fallen to 1.1 million since Biden took office for a 34% drop. During the same period, CNN lost 44% of its total one-day viewers among the key demo, from an average of 483,000 to just 272,000.

Longtime broadcaster Ted Koppel mocked Brian Stelter on CNN in 2018, telling the networks media specialist that “CNN ratings would be in the bathroom without Donald Trump.”

Stelter shook his head in disagreement, but it turns out that Koppel was on to something.

CNN’s dip in ratings is even worse when rejecting the weeks after election day.

CNN averaged 3.1 million prime-time viewers from December 28 to January 20, but it has dropped to 1.6 million between inauguration day and today, a drop of 49% . As for the key demo, CNN lost 58% of its viewers over the same time periods.

CNN also lost nearly half of its viewers from the day’s total audience.

CNN averaged 2.2 million daytime viewers from December 28 through January. 20, due in part to viewers flocking to cable news for coverage of the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill and its aftermath. However, the network has since averaged just 1.1 million viewers, a significant drop of 48%.

In addition to the drop in viewership, CNN has been hampered by its handling of several scandals surrounding New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat.

The network notoriously allowed his younger brother, Chris Cuomo, to conduct a series of playful interviews in 2020 while largely avoiding lingering questions about the nursing home crisis in New York City. CNN was later mocked for putting a ban on host “Cuomo Prime Time” from interfering with his older brother after the governor was swallowed up by allegations of sexual harassment.

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.

