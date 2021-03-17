India must take first step to improve relations: Imran Khan





New Delhi

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that India will have to take the first step to improve bilateral relations by attacking Kashmir, which is the only issue standing in the way of better relations between the two sides.

There is a problem that is stopping us [from improving relations] at the moment. We will make our efforts but India must take the first step because after August 5, until they take the first step, unfortunately we cannot move forward, said Khan, referring to the decision of the India from August 5, 2019 to remove the special status of Jammu and Kashmirs. and to divide the region into two Union territories.

Our problem is fundamentally Kashmir and that is the only question of how we can resolve it through dialogue and establish a relationship as civilized neighbors, he said, speaking in Urdu.

These are the Khans’ first public comments on relations with India since the Indian and Pakistani armies re-engaged in the 2003 ceasefire on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir from February 24 at midnight, apparent result of behind-the-scenes contacts between the two countries.

Khan made the remarks while addressing the first edition of the Islamabad Security Dialogue, a two-day summit hosted by Pakistan’s National Security Division in conjunction with the country’s leading think tanks.

Khan noted that he tried to sort out all the issues with India after he formed the government in 2018. Unfortunately, there was August 5th and it was a blow and there was a total rift between the two. two countries, he said.

We always hope that they [India] give Kashmiris the rights granted to them by the United Nations Security Council to decide their own lives. It will be as good for India as it is for Pakistan, Khan said.

If there is a move towards Kashmir resolution through dialogue, the whole region will change and there will be great benefits for both countries, for India, because there is great poverty there. So if poverty is to be eradicated, our trade and economic ties must be strong and our regional connectivity must increase. India will benefit from being connected to Central Asia, he added.

Khans’ remarks reflected a shift from his harsh criticism of India and the Narendra Modi government over the past year.

On Monday, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla said it was up to Pakistan to create an atmosphere conducive to constructive dialogue. Shringla listed India’s relations with Pakistan as one of the neighborhood challenges. India looks forward to good neighborly relations with Pakistan and is committed to resolving issues, where appropriate, bilaterally and peacefully, Shringla said.

During his speech, Khan said Pakistani national security is not only about the armed forces, but includes vulnerability to climate change, food security and economic issues.

As long as there is no regional peace and our relations with our neighbors and our trade relations are not good, Pakistan will not be able to take full advantage of its geostrategic situation. If there is peace in this region, Pakistan will be the biggest beneficiary because we are connected in all four directions, he said.

We are connected to the two biggest markets in the world, I mean we are connected to China and we can be connected to the other, India, he added.

Khan also touched on the role of Pakistanis in the troubled peace process in Afghanistan, saying: After a long time there is hope for peace in Afghanistan … No one should underestimate how difficult it is. , there are great challenges to overcome.

He added: We are making every effort, I am very happy that Pakistan has done everything it can for peace in Afghanistan, but there are challenges. The administration (of US President Joe) Biden understands that the war should not continue. We are trying and we hope that once Afghanistan is settled there will be a big change in this region.

